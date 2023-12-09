Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Nassau County, New York today. Details on how to stream all of the action can be located below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Nassau County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Mineola High School at H. Frank Carey High School

Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on December 9

11:00 AM ET on December 9 Location: Franklin Square, NY

Franklin Square, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Xavier High School at South Side Senior High School