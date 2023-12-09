Who Will Score a Goal in the NHL Today? - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
With three games on the NHL schedule Friday, you have plenty of opportunities to make an anytime goal-scorer bet. See below for the odds on players from each matchup.
Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds
Connor McDavid (Oilers) +100 to score
Oilers vs. Wild
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8
- McDavid's stats: 8 goals in 21 games
Leon Draisaitl (Oilers) +110 to score
Oilers vs. Wild
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8
- Draisaitl's stats: 10 goals in 23 games
Sidney Crosby (Penguins) +140 to score
Penguins vs. Panthers
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8
- Crosby's stats: 15 goals in 25 games
Zach Hyman (Oilers) +145 to score
Oilers vs. Wild
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8
- Hyman's stats: 15 goals in 22 games
Sam Reinhart (Panthers) +155 to score
Panthers vs. Penguins
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8
- Reinhart's stats: 17 goals in 25 games
Jake Guentzel (Penguins) +160 to score
Penguins vs. Panthers
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8
- Guentzel's stats: 10 goals in 25 games
Matthew Tkachuk (Panthers) +165 to score
Panthers vs. Penguins
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8
- Tkachuk's stats: 4 goals in 25 games
Pavel Buchnevich (Blues) +165 to score
Blues vs. Blue Jackets
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8
- Buchnevich's stats: 9 goals in 23 games
Evander Kane (Oilers) +170 to score
Oilers vs. Wild
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8
- Kane's stats: 11 goals in 23 games
Kirill Kaprizov (Wild) +170 to score
Wild vs. Oilers
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8
- Kaprizov's stats: 8 goals in 24 games
