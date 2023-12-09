For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the New York Rangers and the Washington Capitals on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Nick Bonino a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Nick Bonino score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Bonino stats and insights

Bonino has scored in one of 24 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not faced the Capitals yet this season.

Bonino has zero points on the power play.

Bonino averages 0.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.3%.

Capitals defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Capitals are one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 69 goals in total (three per game) which ranks eighth.

So far this season, the Capitals have one shutout, and they average 16.7 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.

Bonino recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/5/2023 Senators 0 0 0 16:00 Away L 6-2 12/3/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 12:54 Home W 6-5 12/2/2023 Predators 0 0 0 12:30 Away W 4-3 11/29/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 12:12 Home W 3-2 11/27/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 10:19 Home L 5-1 11/25/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 11:54 Home W 7-4 11/24/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:25 Away W 3-1 11/22/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:10 Away W 1-0 11/20/2023 Stars 1 0 1 12:14 Away L 6-3 11/18/2023 Devils 0 0 0 10:58 Away W 5-3

Rangers vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, MNMT, and ESPN+

MSG, MNMT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

