How to Watch the Rangers vs. Capitals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The New York Rangers will travel to face the Washington Capitals on Saturday, December 9, with the Capitals having lost three consecutive games.
Tune in to watch the Rangers and Capitals square off on MSG, MNMT, and ESPN+.
Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, MNMT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Rangers Stats & Trends
- The Rangers have conceded 65 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking fourth in league play for the fewest goals against.
- The Rangers rank 13th in the NHL with 81 goals scored (3.4 per game).
- In their past 10 matchups, the Rangers have gone 7-3-0 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Rangers have allowed 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) over that span.
Rangers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Artemi Panarin
|24
|16
|20
|36
|19
|10
|0%
|Vincent Trocheck
|24
|6
|17
|23
|10
|16
|63.1%
|Chris Kreider
|24
|14
|8
|22
|13
|5
|30.8%
|Mika Zibanejad
|24
|6
|14
|20
|10
|13
|54.7%
|Alexis Lafreniere
|24
|8
|8
|16
|6
|13
|31%
Capitals Stats & Trends
- The Capitals' total of 69 goals given up (three per game) is eighth in the NHL.
- With 54 goals (2.4 per game), the Capitals have the league's 32nd-ranked offense.
- In the last 10 contests, the Capitals have earned 70.0% of the possible points with a 5-4-1 record.
- Over on the defensive side, the Capitals have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 2.4 goals-per-game average (24 total) during that stretch.
Capitals Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Alexander Ovechkin
|23
|5
|10
|15
|11
|8
|0%
|Tom Wilson
|23
|8
|6
|14
|17
|18
|29.4%
|John Carlson
|23
|1
|13
|14
|36
|19
|-
|Dylan Strome
|23
|10
|3
|13
|7
|16
|52.6%
|Connor McMichael
|23
|5
|6
|11
|5
|8
|33.9%
