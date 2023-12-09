The New York Rangers will travel to face the Washington Capitals on Saturday, December 9, with the Capitals having lost three consecutive games.

Tune in to watch the Rangers and Capitals square off on MSG, MNMT, and ESPN+.

Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
TV Channel: MSG, MNMT, and ESPN+

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Rangers vs Capitals Additional Info

Rangers Stats & Trends

The Rangers have conceded 65 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking fourth in league play for the fewest goals against.

The Rangers rank 13th in the NHL with 81 goals scored (3.4 per game).

In their past 10 matchups, the Rangers have gone 7-3-0 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Rangers have allowed 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) over that span.

Rangers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Artemi Panarin 24 16 20 36 19 10 0% Vincent Trocheck 24 6 17 23 10 16 63.1% Chris Kreider 24 14 8 22 13 5 30.8% Mika Zibanejad 24 6 14 20 10 13 54.7% Alexis Lafreniere 24 8 8 16 6 13 31%

Capitals Stats & Trends

The Capitals' total of 69 goals given up (three per game) is eighth in the NHL.

With 54 goals (2.4 per game), the Capitals have the league's 32nd-ranked offense.

In the last 10 contests, the Capitals have earned 70.0% of the possible points with a 5-4-1 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Capitals have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.4 goals-per-game average (24 total) during that stretch.

Capitals Key Players