The New York Rangers (18-5-1) are favorites when they visit the Washington Capitals (12-8-3) on Saturday, December 9 at 7:00 PM ET on MSG, MNMT, and ESPN+. The Rangers are -160 on the moneyline to win, while the Capitals have +135 moneyline odds.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Rangers vs. Capitals Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, MNMT, and ESPN+

MSG, MNMT, and ESPN+ Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Rangers vs. Capitals Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rangers vs. Capitals Betting Trends

In 13 of 24 matches this season, New York and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.

The Rangers are 15-4 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

This season the Capitals have six wins in the 15 games in which they've been an underdog.

New York is 6-3 (winning 66.7% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -160 or shorter.

Washington has seven games this season playing as an underdog by +135 or longer, and is 4-3 in those contests.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 4-5 6-3-1 6.0 3.50 3.10 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-3-0 3.50 3.10 7 24.1% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-4-1 3-7 5-5-0 6.0 2.40 3.10 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-4-1 2.40 3.10 3 10.3% Record as ML Favorite 4-2 Record as ML Underdog 3-1 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 3 Record as ML Favorite 3-1 Record as ML Underdog 2-4 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 7 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.