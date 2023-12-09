The New York Rangers (18-5-1) visit the Washington Capitals (12-8-3), who have lost three straight, on Saturday, December 9 at 7:00 PM ET on MSG, MNMT, and ESPN+.

The Rangers' offense has put up 35 goals in their past 10 games, while their defense has given up 31 goals. They have had 29 power-play opportunities during that time, and have scored seven goals (24.1%). They are 7-3-0 in those contests.

Here's our prediction for who will claim the win in Saturday's matchup.

Rangers vs. Capitals Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projections model for this contest expects a final tally of Rangers 4, Capitals 3.

  • Moneyline Pick: Rangers (-160)
  • Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.8 goals on average)
  • Spread Pick: Capitals (+1.5)

Rangers vs Capitals Additional Info

Rangers Splits and Trends

  • The Rangers have an 18-5-1 record overall, with a 3-1-4 record in matchups that have gone to overtime.
  • New York has won all eight of its games that were decided by one goal.
  • In the three games this season the Rangers recorded only one goal, they've finished 1-2-0 (two points).
  • New York has finished 2-1-0 in the three games this season when it scored exactly two goals (registering four points).
  • The Rangers have scored at least three goals in 18 games (15-2-1, 31 points).
  • In the 15 games when New York has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it went 10-5-0 to register 20 points.
  • In the 13 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, New York is 12-1-0 (24 points).
  • The Rangers have been outshot by opponents in 11 games, going 6-4-1 to register 13 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Rangers Rank Rangers AVG Capitals AVG Capitals Rank
9th 3.38 Goals Scored 2.35 31st
8th 2.71 Goals Allowed 3 13th
19th 30.3 Shots 27.8 29th
16th 30.2 Shots Allowed 31.1 20th
3rd 29.73% Power Play % 8.96% 32nd
8th 84.81% Penalty Kill % 77.78% 20th

Rangers vs. Capitals Game Time and TV Channel

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG, MNMT, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

