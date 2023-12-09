Rangers vs. Capitals Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 9
The New York Rangers (18-5-1) visit the Washington Capitals (12-8-3), who have lost three straight, on Saturday, December 9 at 7:00 PM ET on MSG, MNMT, and ESPN+.
The Rangers' offense has put up 35 goals in their past 10 games, while their defense has given up 31 goals. They have had 29 power-play opportunities during that time, and have scored seven goals (24.1%). They are 7-3-0 in those contests.
Here's our prediction for who will claim the win in Saturday's matchup.
Rangers vs. Capitals Predictions for Saturday
Our computer projections model for this contest expects a final tally of Rangers 4, Capitals 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Rangers (-160)
- Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.8 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Capitals (+1.5)
Rangers vs Capitals Additional Info
Rangers Splits and Trends
- The Rangers have an 18-5-1 record overall, with a 3-1-4 record in matchups that have gone to overtime.
- New York has won all eight of its games that were decided by one goal.
- In the three games this season the Rangers recorded only one goal, they've finished 1-2-0 (two points).
- New York has finished 2-1-0 in the three games this season when it scored exactly two goals (registering four points).
- The Rangers have scored at least three goals in 18 games (15-2-1, 31 points).
- In the 15 games when New York has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it went 10-5-0 to register 20 points.
- In the 13 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, New York is 12-1-0 (24 points).
- The Rangers have been outshot by opponents in 11 games, going 6-4-1 to register 13 points.
Team Stats Comparison
|Rangers Rank
|Rangers AVG
|Capitals AVG
|Capitals Rank
|9th
|3.38
|Goals Scored
|2.35
|31st
|8th
|2.71
|Goals Allowed
|3
|13th
|19th
|30.3
|Shots
|27.8
|29th
|16th
|30.2
|Shots Allowed
|31.1
|20th
|3rd
|29.73%
|Power Play %
|8.96%
|32nd
|8th
|84.81%
|Penalty Kill %
|77.78%
|20th
Rangers vs. Capitals Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, MNMT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
