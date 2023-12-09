The New York Rangers (18-5-1) visit the Washington Capitals (12-8-3), who have lost three straight, on Saturday, December 9 at 7:00 PM ET on MSG, MNMT, and ESPN+.

The Rangers' offense has put up 35 goals in their past 10 games, while their defense has given up 31 goals. They have had 29 power-play opportunities during that time, and have scored seven goals (24.1%). They are 7-3-0 in those contests.

Here's our prediction for who will claim the win in Saturday's matchup.

Rangers vs. Capitals Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projections model for this contest expects a final tally of Rangers 4, Capitals 3.

Moneyline Pick: Rangers (-160)

Rangers (-160) Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.8 goals on average)

Under 6 (computer predicts 5.8 goals on average) Spread Pick: Capitals (+1.5)

Rangers vs Capitals Additional Info

Rangers Splits and Trends

The Rangers have an 18-5-1 record overall, with a 3-1-4 record in matchups that have gone to overtime.

New York has won all eight of its games that were decided by one goal.

In the three games this season the Rangers recorded only one goal, they've finished 1-2-0 (two points).

New York has finished 2-1-0 in the three games this season when it scored exactly two goals (registering four points).

The Rangers have scored at least three goals in 18 games (15-2-1, 31 points).

In the 15 games when New York has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it went 10-5-0 to register 20 points.

In the 13 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, New York is 12-1-0 (24 points).

The Rangers have been outshot by opponents in 11 games, going 6-4-1 to register 13 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Rangers Rank Rangers AVG Capitals AVG Capitals Rank 9th 3.38 Goals Scored 2.35 31st 8th 2.71 Goals Allowed 3 13th 19th 30.3 Shots 27.8 29th 16th 30.2 Shots Allowed 31.1 20th 3rd 29.73% Power Play % 8.96% 32nd 8th 84.81% Penalty Kill % 77.78% 20th

Rangers vs. Capitals Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, MNMT, and ESPN+

MSG, MNMT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

