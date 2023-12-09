Artemi Panarin and Alexander Ovechkin are two of the top players to keep an eye on when the New York Rangers meet the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Saturday, December 9 at 7:00 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Capitals Game Information

Rangers Players to Watch

Panarin is one of New York's top contributors with 36 points. He has scored 16 goals and picked up 20 assists this season.

Through 24 games, Vincent Trocheck has scored six goals and picked up 17 assists.

Chris Kreider has 22 points for New York, via 14 goals and eight assists.

Jonathan Quick (7-0-1) has a 2.3 goals against average and a .918% save percentage (10th-best in league).

Capitals Players to Watch

Ovechkin is among the top options on offense for Washington, with 15 points this season, as he has recorded five goals and 10 assists in 23 games.

Tom Wilson's 14 points this season, including eight goals and six assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Washington.

This season, Washington's John Carlson has 14 points, courtesy of one goal (11th on team) and 13 assists (first).

In the crease, Charlie Lindgren has a record of 5-2-1 in nine games this season, conceding 23 goals (2.6 goals against average) with 278 saves and a .924 save percentage, eighth-best in the league.

Rangers vs. Capitals Stat Comparison

Rangers Rank Rangers AVG Capitals AVG Capitals Rank 9th 3.38 Goals Scored 2.35 31st 8th 2.71 Goals Allowed 3 13th 19th 30.3 Shots 27.8 29th 16th 30.2 Shots Allowed 31.1 20th 3rd 29.73% Power Play % 8.96% 32nd 8th 84.81% Penalty Kill % 77.78% 21st

