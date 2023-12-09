The Washington Capitals (12-8-3) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they play the New York Rangers (18-5-1) at home on Saturday, December 9 at 7:00 PM ET on MSG, MNMT, and ESPN+.

Rangers vs. Capitals Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, MNMT, and ESPN+

Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Rangers (-165) Capitals (+135) 6 Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers Betting Insights

The Rangers are 15-4 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -165 or shorter, New York has a 6-3 record (winning 66.7% of its games).

The Rangers have an implied moneyline win probability of 62.3% in this matchup.

New York and its opponent have gone over 6 combined goals in 13 of 24 games this season.

Rangers vs Capitals Additional Info

Rangers vs. Capitals Rankings

Rangers Total (Rank) Capitals Total (Rank) 81 (13th) Goals 54 (32nd) 65 (4th) Goals Allowed 69 (8th) 22 (6th) Power Play Goals 6 (32nd) 12 (6th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 16 (13th)

Rangers Advanced Stats

In its last 10 contests New York has gone 7-3-0 overall, with a 4-5-0 record against the spread.

New York went over in six of its past 10 games.

The Rangers have had an average of 6.0 total goals scored in their past 10 games, equal to the over/under of 6.

During their past 10 games, the Rangers have scored 0.2 more goals per game than their average on the season.

The Rangers offense's 81 total goals (3.4 per game) rank 13th in the NHL.

The Rangers have given up the fourth-fewest goals in league action this season, 65 (2.7 per game).

The team has the league's sixth-best goal differential at +16 this season.

