Rangers vs. Capitals: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Washington Capitals (12-8-3) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they play the New York Rangers (18-5-1) at home on Saturday, December 9 at 7:00 PM ET on MSG, MNMT, and ESPN+.
Rangers vs. Capitals Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, MNMT, and ESPN+
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Rangers (-165)
|Capitals (+135)
|6
|Rangers (-1.5)
Rangers Betting Insights
- The Rangers are 15-4 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -165 or shorter, New York has a 6-3 record (winning 66.7% of its games).
- The Rangers have an implied moneyline win probability of 62.3% in this matchup.
- New York and its opponent have gone over 6 combined goals in 13 of 24 games this season.
Rangers vs Capitals Additional Info
Rangers vs. Capitals Rankings
|Rangers Total (Rank)
|Capitals Total (Rank)
|81 (13th)
|Goals
|54 (32nd)
|65 (4th)
|Goals Allowed
|69 (8th)
|22 (6th)
|Power Play Goals
|6 (32nd)
|12 (6th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|16 (13th)
Rangers Advanced Stats
- In its last 10 contests New York has gone 7-3-0 overall, with a 4-5-0 record against the spread.
- New York went over in six of its past 10 games.
- The Rangers have had an average of 6.0 total goals scored in their past 10 games, equal to the over/under of 6.
- During their past 10 games, the Rangers have scored 0.2 more goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Rangers offense's 81 total goals (3.4 per game) rank 13th in the NHL.
- The Rangers have given up the fourth-fewest goals in league action this season, 65 (2.7 per game).
- The team has the league's sixth-best goal differential at +16 this season.
