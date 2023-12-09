Player prop bet options for Artemi Panarin, Alexander Ovechkin and others are listed when the New York Rangers visit the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Capitals Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, MNMT, and ESPN+

MSG, MNMT, and ESPN+ Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rangers vs. Capitals Additional Info

NHL Props Today: New York Rangers

Artemi Panarin Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

1.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

One of New York's top offensive players this season is Panarin, who has scored 36 points in 24 games (16 goals and 20 assists).

Panarin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Senators Dec. 5 1 1 2 7 vs. Sharks Dec. 3 3 1 4 4 at Predators Dec. 2 0 0 0 3 vs. Red Wings Nov. 29 1 0 1 3 vs. Sabres Nov. 27 0 1 1 3

Vincent Trocheck Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

Vincent Trocheck has six goals and 17 assists to total 23 points (one per game).

Trocheck Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Senators Dec. 5 0 0 0 5 vs. Sharks Dec. 3 0 2 2 6 at Predators Dec. 2 1 2 3 4 vs. Red Wings Nov. 29 0 1 1 3 vs. Sabres Nov. 27 0 0 0 6

Chris Kreider Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)

Chris Kreider has scored 14 goals and added eight assists through 24 games for New York.

Kreider Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Senators Dec. 5 0 0 0 1 vs. Sharks Dec. 3 0 1 1 0 at Predators Dec. 2 1 0 1 2 vs. Red Wings Nov. 29 0 0 0 4 vs. Sabres Nov. 27 0 0 0 1

NHL Props Today: Washington Capitals

Alexander Ovechkin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

Ovechkin's five goals and 10 assists in 23 games for Washington add up to 15 total points on the season.

Ovechkin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Stars Dec. 7 0 1 1 3 at Coyotes Dec. 4 0 0 0 3 at Golden Knights Dec. 2 0 0 0 1 at Ducks Nov. 30 0 2 2 5 at Kings Nov. 29 0 0 0 2

Tom Wilson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)

0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +210, Under Odds: -303)

Tom Wilson has racked up 14 total points (0.6 per game) this campaign. He has eight goals and six assists.

Wilson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Stars Dec. 7 0 1 1 2 at Coyotes Dec. 4 0 0 0 4 at Golden Knights Dec. 2 1 0 1 2 at Ducks Nov. 30 3 0 3 7 at Kings Nov. 29 0 0 0 1

