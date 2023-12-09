Top Player Prop Bets for Rangers vs. Capitals on December 9, 2023
Player prop bet options for Artemi Panarin, Alexander Ovechkin and others are listed when the New York Rangers visit the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Rangers vs. Capitals Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, MNMT, and ESPN+
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Rangers vs. Capitals Additional Info
NHL Props Today: New York Rangers
Artemi Panarin Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)
One of New York's top offensive players this season is Panarin, who has scored 36 points in 24 games (16 goals and 20 assists).
Panarin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Senators
|Dec. 5
|1
|1
|2
|7
|vs. Sharks
|Dec. 3
|3
|1
|4
|4
|at Predators
|Dec. 2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Red Wings
|Nov. 29
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 27
|0
|1
|1
|3
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Vincent Trocheck Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)
Vincent Trocheck has six goals and 17 assists to total 23 points (one per game).
Trocheck Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Senators
|Dec. 5
|0
|0
|0
|5
|vs. Sharks
|Dec. 3
|0
|2
|2
|6
|at Predators
|Dec. 2
|1
|2
|3
|4
|vs. Red Wings
|Nov. 29
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 27
|0
|0
|0
|6
Chris Kreider Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)
Chris Kreider has scored 14 goals and added eight assists through 24 games for New York.
Kreider Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Senators
|Dec. 5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Sharks
|Dec. 3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Predators
|Dec. 2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Red Wings
|Nov. 29
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 27
|0
|0
|0
|1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: Washington Capitals
Alexander Ovechkin Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)
Ovechkin's five goals and 10 assists in 23 games for Washington add up to 15 total points on the season.
Ovechkin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Stars
|Dec. 7
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Coyotes
|Dec. 4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Golden Knights
|Dec. 2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Ducks
|Nov. 30
|0
|2
|2
|5
|at Kings
|Nov. 29
|0
|0
|0
|2
Tom Wilson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +210, Under Odds: -303)
Tom Wilson has racked up 14 total points (0.6 per game) this campaign. He has eight goals and six assists.
Wilson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Stars
|Dec. 7
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Coyotes
|Dec. 4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Golden Knights
|Dec. 2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Ducks
|Nov. 30
|3
|0
|3
|7
|at Kings
|Nov. 29
|0
|0
|0
|1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.