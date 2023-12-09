Will Ryan Lindgren find the back of the net when the New York Rangers face off against the Washington Capitals on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Ryan Lindgren score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Lindgren stats and insights

In one of 23 games this season, Lindgren scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not faced the Capitals yet this season.

Lindgren has no points on the power play.

He has a 4.5% shooting percentage, attempting 0.9 shots per game.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have conceded 69 goals in total (three per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.7 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.

Lindgren recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/5/2023 Senators 0 0 0 19:26 Away L 6-2 12/3/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 18:34 Home W 6-5 12/2/2023 Predators 1 1 0 20:13 Away W 4-3 11/29/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 24:19 Home W 3-2 11/27/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 16:03 Home L 5-1 11/25/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 22:09 Home W 7-4 11/24/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:08 Away W 3-1 11/22/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 22:15 Away W 1-0 11/20/2023 Stars 0 0 0 18:01 Away L 6-3 11/18/2023 Devils 0 0 0 19:38 Away W 5-3

Rangers vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, MNMT, and ESPN+

MSG, MNMT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

