Saturday's contest features the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (6-2) and the Siena Saints (2-7) facing off at Reilly Center in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 81-54 victory for heavily favored Saint Bonaventure according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on December 9.

The matchup has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Saint Bonaventure vs. Siena Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Olean, New York

Olean, New York Venue: Reilly Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Saint Bonaventure vs. Siena Score Prediction

Prediction: Saint Bonaventure 81, Siena 54

Spread & Total Prediction for Saint Bonaventure vs. Siena

Computer Predicted Spread: Saint Bonaventure (-26.8)

Saint Bonaventure (-26.8) Computer Predicted Total: 135.7

Saint Bonaventure has a 4-4-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Siena, who is 1-7-0 ATS. A total of four out of the Bonnies' games this season have gone over the point total, and two of the Saints' games have gone over.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Saint Bonaventure Performance Insights

The Bonnies average 74.6 points per game (178th in college basketball) while allowing 65.8 per contest (69th in college basketball). They have a +71 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 8.8 points per game.

Saint Bonaventure prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 4.4 boards. It is grabbing 31.4 rebounds per game (259th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 27.0 per contest.

Saint Bonaventure makes 1.5 more threes per contest than the opposition, 8.4 (98th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.9.

The Bonnies average 101.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (59th in college basketball), and give up 89.3 points per 100 possessions (188th in college basketball).

Saint Bonaventure has come up on top in the turnover battle by 1.8 turnovers per game, committing 10.6 (88th in college basketball action) while forcing 12.4 (162nd in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.