The Siena Saints (2-7) will visit the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (6-2) after losing five road games in a row. It starts at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Saint Bonaventure vs. Siena Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Reilly Center in Olean, New York

Reilly Center in Olean, New York TV: ESPN+

Saint Bonaventure Stats Insights

The Bonnies are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 48.9% the Saints allow to opponents.

Saint Bonaventure is 2-0 when it shoots better than 48.9% from the field.

The Bonnies are the 291st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Saints sit at 243rd.

The 74.6 points per game the Bonnies put up are only 0.4 more points than the Saints allow (74.2).

Saint Bonaventure has a 3-0 record when scoring more than 74.2 points.

Saint Bonaventure Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Saint Bonaventure averaged 72.7 points per game at home last year, compared to 62.3 points per game in road games, a difference of 10.4 points per contest.

The Bonnies gave up 66.3 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 4.2 fewer points than they allowed in road games (70.5).

In home games, Saint Bonaventure averaged 2.4 more treys per game (8.2) than away from home (5.8). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (36.9%) compared to on the road (31.4%).

Saint Bonaventure Upcoming Schedule