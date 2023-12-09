The Siena Saints (2-7) will visit the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (6-2) after losing five road games in a row. It starts at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Saint Bonaventure vs. Siena Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Reilly Center in Olean, New York
  • TV: ESPN+
  Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other A-10 Games

Saint Bonaventure Stats Insights

  • The Bonnies are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 48.9% the Saints allow to opponents.
  • Saint Bonaventure is 2-0 when it shoots better than 48.9% from the field.
  • The Bonnies are the 291st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Saints sit at 243rd.
  • The 74.6 points per game the Bonnies put up are only 0.4 more points than the Saints allow (74.2).
  • Saint Bonaventure has a 3-0 record when scoring more than 74.2 points.

Saint Bonaventure Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Saint Bonaventure averaged 72.7 points per game at home last year, compared to 62.3 points per game in road games, a difference of 10.4 points per contest.
  • The Bonnies gave up 66.3 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 4.2 fewer points than they allowed in road games (70.5).
  • In home games, Saint Bonaventure averaged 2.4 more treys per game (8.2) than away from home (5.8). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (36.9%) compared to on the road (31.4%).

Saint Bonaventure Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 Miami (OH) W 90-60 Reilly Center
12/2/2023 @ Buffalo W 80-65 Alumni Arena
12/6/2023 @ Niagara W 94-60 Gallagher Center
12/9/2023 Siena - Reilly Center
12/16/2023 Florida Atlantic - MassMutual Center
12/22/2023 Binghamton - Reilly Center

