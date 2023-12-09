How to Watch Saint Bonaventure vs. Siena on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Siena Saints (2-7) will visit the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (6-2) after losing five road games in a row. It starts at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.
Saint Bonaventure vs. Siena Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Reilly Center in Olean, New York
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other A-10 Games
- UMass-Lowell vs UMass (12:00 PM ET | December 9)
- Troy vs Dayton (12:30 PM ET | December 9)
- Miami (OH) vs Davidson (2:00 PM ET | December 9)
- Hofstra vs Saint Louis (3:00 PM ET | December 9)
Saint Bonaventure Stats Insights
- The Bonnies are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 48.9% the Saints allow to opponents.
- Saint Bonaventure is 2-0 when it shoots better than 48.9% from the field.
- The Bonnies are the 291st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Saints sit at 243rd.
- The 74.6 points per game the Bonnies put up are only 0.4 more points than the Saints allow (74.2).
- Saint Bonaventure has a 3-0 record when scoring more than 74.2 points.
Saint Bonaventure Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Saint Bonaventure averaged 72.7 points per game at home last year, compared to 62.3 points per game in road games, a difference of 10.4 points per contest.
- The Bonnies gave up 66.3 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 4.2 fewer points than they allowed in road games (70.5).
- In home games, Saint Bonaventure averaged 2.4 more treys per game (8.2) than away from home (5.8). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (36.9%) compared to on the road (31.4%).
Saint Bonaventure Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Miami (OH)
|W 90-60
|Reilly Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Buffalo
|W 80-65
|Alumni Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Niagara
|W 94-60
|Gallagher Center
|12/9/2023
|Siena
|-
|Reilly Center
|12/16/2023
|Florida Atlantic
|-
|MassMutual Center
|12/22/2023
|Binghamton
|-
|Reilly Center
