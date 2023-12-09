The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (6-2) will host the Siena Saints (2-7) after victories in three straight home games. It begins at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Saint Bonaventure vs. Siena matchup in this article.

Saint Bonaventure vs. Siena Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Reilly Center in Olean, New York

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Saint Bonaventure vs. Siena Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Saint Bonaventure Moneyline Siena Moneyline BetMGM Saint Bonaventure (-22.5) 131.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Saint Bonaventure (-22.5) 131.5 -5000 +1500 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Saint Bonaventure vs. Siena Betting Trends

Saint Bonaventure has put together a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Bonnies and their opponents have combined to go over the point total four out of eight times this season.

Siena has covered just once in eight matchups with a spread this season.

Saints games have hit the over just twice this year.

