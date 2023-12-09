The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (6-2) are heavy, 22.5-point favorites as they try to build on a four-game win streak when they host the Siena Saints (2-7) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Reilly Center. The contest airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under in the matchup is 131.5.

Saint Bonaventure vs. Siena Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Olean, New York

Olean, New York Venue: Reilly Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Saint Bonaventure -22.5 131.5

Saint Bonaventure Betting Records & Stats

Saint Bonaventure and its opponents have gone over 131.5 combined points in six of eight games this season.

Saint Bonaventure's contests this year have an average total of 140.4, 8.9 more points than this game's over/under.

The Bonnies have a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season.

Saint Bonaventure's .500 ATS win percentage (4-4-0 ATS Record) is higher than Siena's .125 mark (1-7-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Saint Bonaventure vs. Siena Over/Under Stats

Games Over 131.5 % of Games Over 131.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Saint Bonaventure 6 75% 74.6 131.4 65.8 140 137.4 Siena 4 50% 56.8 131.4 74.2 140 136.8

Additional Saint Bonaventure Insights & Trends

The 74.6 points per game the Bonnies score are just 0.4 more points than the Saints give up (74.2).

Saint Bonaventure is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when scoring more than 74.2 points.

Saint Bonaventure vs. Siena Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 22.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Saint Bonaventure 4-4-0 0-0 4-4-0 Siena 1-7-0 0-0 2-6-0

Saint Bonaventure vs. Siena Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Saint Bonaventure Siena 11-4 Home Record 8-5 2-11 Away Record 7-8 10-3-0 Home ATS Record 3-7-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 6-6-0 72.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.8 62.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.1 10-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-6-0 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-4-0

