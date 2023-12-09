Saturday's contest between the No. 25 San Diego State Aztecs (7-2) and the UC Irvine Anteaters (6-3) at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl has a projected final score of 75-71 based on our computer prediction, with San Diego State securing the victory. Game time is at 10:30 PM on December 9.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

San Diego State vs. UC Irvine Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Time: 10:30 PM ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Where: San Diego, California

Venue: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl

San Diego State vs. UC Irvine Score Prediction

Prediction: San Diego State 75, UC Irvine 71

Spread & Total Prediction for San Diego State vs. UC Irvine

Computer Predicted Spread: San Diego State (-4.3)

San Diego State (-4.3) Computer Predicted Total: 145.9

San Diego State has put together a 2-5-0 record against the spread this season, while UC Irvine is 6-2-0. The Aztecs are 5-2-0 and the Anteaters are 4-4-0 in terms of hitting the over.

San Diego State Performance Insights

The Aztecs' +81 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.0 points per game) is a result of scoring 77.6 points per game (128th in college basketball) while allowing 68.6 per outing (121st in college basketball).

San Diego State ranks 147th in the nation at 34.1 rebounds per game. That's 1.3 more than the 32.8 its opponents average.

San Diego State connects on 7.4 three-pointers per game (186th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.9. It shoots 33.7% from deep while its opponents hit 29.6% from long range.

The Aztecs average 97.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (123rd in college basketball), and allow 86.1 points per 100 possessions (96th in college basketball).

San Diego State has committed 2.3 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 10.0 (53rd in college basketball play) while forcing 12.3 (170th in college basketball).

UC Irvine Performance Insights

The Anteaters' +102 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 11.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 78.1 points per game (120th in college basketball) while giving up 66.8 per outing (83rd in college basketball).

The 34.7 rebounds per game UC Irvine accumulates rank 123rd in college basketball, 7.4 more than the 27.3 its opponents pull down.

UC Irvine connects on 6.3 three-pointers per game (275th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.4. It shoots 37.3% from deep, and its opponents shoot 31.4%.

UC Irvine forces 12.3 turnovers per game (170th in college basketball) while committing 11.9 (182nd in college basketball).

