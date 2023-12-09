Saturday's contest features the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (6-2) and the Siena Saints (2-7) squaring off at Reilly Center in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 81-54 victory for heavily favored Saint Bonaventure according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on December 9.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Siena vs. Saint Bonaventure Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Olean, New York

Olean, New York Venue: Reilly Center

Siena vs. Saint Bonaventure Score Prediction

Prediction: Saint Bonaventure 81, Siena 54

Spread & Total Prediction for Siena vs. Saint Bonaventure

Computer Predicted Spread: Saint Bonaventure (-26.8)

Saint Bonaventure (-26.8) Computer Predicted Total: 135.7

Saint Bonaventure has gone 4-4-0 against the spread, while Siena's ATS record this season is 1-7-0. A total of four out of the Bonnies' games this season have hit the over, and two of the Saints' games have gone over.

Siena Performance Insights

The Saints' -157 scoring differential (being outscored by 17.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 56.8 points per game (359th in college basketball) while giving up 74.2 per contest (254th in college basketball).

Siena records 31.7 rebounds per game (247th in college basketball) while conceding 30.6 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.1 boards per game.

Siena knocks down 4.2 three-pointers per game (354th in college basketball) at a 23.5% rate (361st in college basketball), compared to the 7.4 per outing its opponents make, shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc.

Siena has committed 4.5 more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 16.1 (359th in college basketball) while forcing 11.6 (228th in college basketball).

