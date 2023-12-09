How to Watch Siena vs. Saint Bonaventure on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (6-2) will try to build on a four-game winning streak when they host the Siena Saints (2-7) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Reilly Center. The contest airs on ESPN+.
Siena vs. Saint Bonaventure Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Reilly Center in Olean, New York
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Siena Stats Insights
- The Saints have shot at a 39.4% rate from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points fewer than the 42.6% shooting opponents of the Bonnies have averaged.
- Siena has compiled a 2-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 42.6% from the field.
- The Bonnies are the rebounding team in the nation, the Saints rank 53rd.
- The Saints' 56.8 points per game are nine fewer points than the 65.8 the Bonnies give up.
- When it scores more than 65.8 points, Siena is 2-0.
Siena Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Siena put up 69.8 points per game last season, 1.7 more than it averaged on the road (68.1).
- In 2022-23, the Saints conceded 4.2 fewer points per game at home (65.2) than away (69.4).
- At home, Siena knocked down 7.4 trifectas per game last season, 1.1 more than it averaged on the road (6.3). Siena's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.2%) than away (33%).
Siena Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/1/2023
|Rider
|W 67-65
|MVP Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Mount St. Mary's
|L 80-48
|Knott Arena
|12/6/2023
|Bryant
|L 67-51
|MVP Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Saint Bonaventure
|-
|Reilly Center
|12/19/2023
|Cornell
|-
|MVP Arena
|12/22/2023
|@ Brown
|-
|Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center
