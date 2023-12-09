The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (6-2) will try to build on a four-game winning streak when they host the Siena Saints (2-7) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Reilly Center. The contest airs on ESPN+.

Siena vs. Saint Bonaventure Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Reilly Center in Olean, New York
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Siena Stats Insights

  • The Saints have shot at a 39.4% rate from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points fewer than the 42.6% shooting opponents of the Bonnies have averaged.
  • Siena has compiled a 2-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 42.6% from the field.
  • The Bonnies are the rebounding team in the nation, the Saints rank 53rd.
  • The Saints' 56.8 points per game are nine fewer points than the 65.8 the Bonnies give up.
  • When it scores more than 65.8 points, Siena is 2-0.

Siena Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Siena put up 69.8 points per game last season, 1.7 more than it averaged on the road (68.1).
  • In 2022-23, the Saints conceded 4.2 fewer points per game at home (65.2) than away (69.4).
  • At home, Siena knocked down 7.4 trifectas per game last season, 1.1 more than it averaged on the road (6.3). Siena's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.2%) than away (33%).

Siena Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/1/2023 Rider W 67-65 MVP Arena
12/3/2023 @ Mount St. Mary's L 80-48 Knott Arena
12/6/2023 Bryant L 67-51 MVP Arena
12/9/2023 @ Saint Bonaventure - Reilly Center
12/19/2023 Cornell - MVP Arena
12/22/2023 @ Brown - Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center

