The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (6-2) will try to build on a four-game winning streak when they host the Siena Saints (2-7) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Reilly Center. The contest airs on ESPN+.

Siena vs. Saint Bonaventure Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Reilly Center in Olean, New York

Reilly Center in Olean, New York TV: ESPN+

Siena Stats Insights

The Saints have shot at a 39.4% rate from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points fewer than the 42.6% shooting opponents of the Bonnies have averaged.

Siena has compiled a 2-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 42.6% from the field.

The Bonnies are the rebounding team in the nation, the Saints rank 53rd.

The Saints' 56.8 points per game are nine fewer points than the 65.8 the Bonnies give up.

When it scores more than 65.8 points, Siena is 2-0.

Siena Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Siena put up 69.8 points per game last season, 1.7 more than it averaged on the road (68.1).

In 2022-23, the Saints conceded 4.2 fewer points per game at home (65.2) than away (69.4).

At home, Siena knocked down 7.4 trifectas per game last season, 1.1 more than it averaged on the road (6.3). Siena's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.2%) than away (33%).

Siena Upcoming Schedule