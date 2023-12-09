The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (6-2) welcome in the Siena Saints (2-7) after winning three home games in a row. It begins at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Siena vs. Saint Bonaventure Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Reilly Center in Olean, New York

Reilly Center in Olean, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Siena vs. Saint Bonaventure Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Saint Bonaventure Moneyline Siena Moneyline BetMGM Saint Bonaventure (-22.5) 131.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Saint Bonaventure (-22.5) 131.5 -5000 +1500 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Siena vs. Saint Bonaventure Betting Trends

Siena has covered just once in eight matchups with a spread this season.

Saint Bonaventure is 4-4-0 ATS this season.

So far this season, four out of the Bonnies' eight games have hit the over.

