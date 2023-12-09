The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (4-2) will play the Siena Saints (1-4) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Siena vs. Saint Bonaventure Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Siena Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Siena Players to Watch

  • Charles Pride: 12.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Mika Adams-Woods: 12.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK
  • Chad Venning: 11.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.8 BLK
  • Yann Farell: 8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Daryl Banks III: 9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Saint Bonaventure Players to Watch

  • Pride: 12.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Adams-Woods: 12.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK
  • Venning: 11.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.8 BLK
  • Farell: 8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Banks: 9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Siena vs. Saint Bonaventure Stat Comparison

Saint Bonaventure Rank Saint Bonaventure AVG Siena AVG Siena Rank
255th 70.5 Points Scored 58.8 356th
111th 66.8 Points Allowed 74 246th
265th 31.2 Rebounds 30.4 291st
117th 10.2 Off. Rebounds 10 127th
179th 7.5 3pt Made 5.4 320th
143rd 14 Assists 11.4 278th
101st 10.8 Turnovers 16.8 361st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.