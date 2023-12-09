Siena vs. Saint Bonaventure December 9 Tickets & Start Time
The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (4-2) will play the Siena Saints (1-4) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN+.
Siena vs. Saint Bonaventure Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Siena Players to Watch
- Charles Pride: 12.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Mika Adams-Woods: 12.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK
- Chad Venning: 11.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Yann Farell: 8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Daryl Banks III: 9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
Saint Bonaventure Players to Watch
Siena vs. Saint Bonaventure Stat Comparison
|Saint Bonaventure Rank
|Saint Bonaventure AVG
|Siena AVG
|Siena Rank
|255th
|70.5
|Points Scored
|58.8
|356th
|111th
|66.8
|Points Allowed
|74
|246th
|265th
|31.2
|Rebounds
|30.4
|291st
|117th
|10.2
|Off. Rebounds
|10
|127th
|179th
|7.5
|3pt Made
|5.4
|320th
|143rd
|14
|Assists
|11.4
|278th
|101st
|10.8
|Turnovers
|16.8
|361st
