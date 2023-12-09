The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (4-2) will play the Siena Saints (1-4) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN+.

Siena vs. Saint Bonaventure Game Information

Siena Players to Watch

Charles Pride: 12.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Mika Adams-Woods: 12.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK

12.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK Chad Venning: 11.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.8 BLK

11.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.8 BLK Yann Farell: 8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK Daryl Banks III: 9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

Saint Bonaventure Players to Watch

Siena vs. Saint Bonaventure Stat Comparison

Saint Bonaventure Rank Saint Bonaventure AVG Siena AVG Siena Rank 255th 70.5 Points Scored 58.8 356th 111th 66.8 Points Allowed 74 246th 265th 31.2 Rebounds 30.4 291st 117th 10.2 Off. Rebounds 10 127th 179th 7.5 3pt Made 5.4 320th 143rd 14 Assists 11.4 278th 101st 10.8 Turnovers 16.8 361st

