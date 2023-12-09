The Siena Saints (2-7) are heavy underdogs (+22.5) as they attempt to stop a five-game road slide when they take on the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (6-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Reilly Center. The contest airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's point total is set at 131.5.

Siena vs. Saint Bonaventure Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Olean, New York

Olean, New York Venue: Reilly Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Saint Bonaventure -22.5 131.5

Saints Betting Records & Stats

Siena has combined with its opponents to score more than 131.5 points in four of eight games this season.

The average over/under for Siena's contests this season is 131, 0.5 fewer points than this game's total.

Siena is 1-7-0 against the spread this season.

Saint Bonaventure has covered more often than Siena this season, recording an ATS record of 4-4-0, compared to the 1-7-0 record of Siena.

Siena vs. Saint Bonaventure Over/Under Stats

Games Over 131.5 % of Games Over 131.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Saint Bonaventure 6 75% 74.6 131.4 65.8 140 137.4 Siena 4 50% 56.8 131.4 74.2 140 136.8

Additional Siena Insights & Trends

The Saints average nine fewer points per game (56.8) than the Bonnies give up to opponents (65.8).

Siena vs. Saint Bonaventure Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 22.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Saint Bonaventure 4-4-0 0-0 4-4-0 Siena 1-7-0 0-0 2-6-0

Siena vs. Saint Bonaventure Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Saint Bonaventure Siena 11-4 Home Record 8-5 2-11 Away Record 7-8 10-3-0 Home ATS Record 3-7-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 6-6-0 72.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.8 62.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.1 10-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-6-0 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-4-0

