South Dakota State vs. Villanova Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, December 9
Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, December 9, when the South Dakota State Jackrabbits and Villanova Wildcats square off at 12:00 PM? Our projection model believes in the Jackrabbits. See our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.
South Dakota State vs. Villanova Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|South Dakota State (-16.8)
|49.5
|South Dakota State 33, Villanova 16
Week 15 Predictions
South Dakota State Betting Info (2023)
- The Jackrabbits have won twice against the spread this season.
- The Jackrabbits have yet to hit the over this season.
Villanova Betting Info (2023)
- The Wildcats' ATS record is 4-1-0 this season.
- Out of the Wildcats' five games with a set total, four have hit the over (80%).
Jackrabbits vs. Wildcats 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|South Dakota State
|37.9
|10.3
|41.0
|0.0
|32.0
|8.5
|Villanova
|33.6
|18.5
|45.0
|28.0
|29.8
|23.8
