Saturday's contest that pits the Bryant Bulldogs (6-4) versus the Stony Brook Seawolves (3-5) at Island Federal Credit Union Arena should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 69-68 in favor of Bryant. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM ET on December 9.

There is no line set for the game.

Stony Brook vs. Bryant Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: FloHoops

Where: Stony Brook, New York

Stony Brook, New York Venue: Island Federal Credit Union Arena

Stony Brook vs. Bryant Score Prediction

Prediction: Bryant 69, Stony Brook 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Stony Brook vs. Bryant

Computer Predicted Spread: Bryant (-1.2)

Bryant (-1.2) Computer Predicted Total: 137.5

Stony Brook has gone 3-3-0 against the spread, while Bryant's ATS record this season is 4-3-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Seawolves are 4-2-0 and the Bulldogs are 2-5-0.

Stony Brook Performance Insights

The Seawolves average 69.6 points per game (285th in college basketball) while giving up 69.9 per contest (156th in college basketball). They have a -2 scoring differential overall.

Stony Brook is 127th in college basketball at 34.6 rebounds per game. That's 1.9 fewer than the 36.5 its opponents average.

Stony Brook connects on 8.0 three-pointers per game (135th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 8.6 on average.

The Seawolves' 88.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 284th in college basketball, and the 89.0 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 178th in college basketball.

Stony Brook has committed 9.8 turnovers per game (45th in college basketball action), 1.7 fewer than the 11.5 it forces on average (239th in college basketball).

