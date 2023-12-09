The Bryant Bulldogs (6-4) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when visiting the Stony Brook Seawolves (3-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Island Federal Credit Union Arena. This game is at 6:30 PM ET on FloHoops.

Stony Brook vs. Bryant Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York
  • TV: SportsNet NY
How to Watch Other CAA Games

Stony Brook Stats Insights

  • The Seawolves make 40.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (37.1%).
  • Stony Brook is 2-4 when it shoots better than 37.1% from the field.
  • The Seawolves are the 114th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs rank 86th.
  • The Seawolves score 69.6 points per game, just 0.9 fewer points than the 70.5 the Bulldogs give up.
  • When Stony Brook scores more than 70.5 points, it is 2-2.

Stony Brook Home & Away Comparison

  • When playing at home, Stony Brook is scoring 3.7 more points per game (71.5) than it is in road games (67.8).
  • Defensively the Seawolves have played better at home this season, allowing 55.3 points per game, compared to 84.5 on the road.
  • Stony Brook is draining 7.8 threes per game with a 32% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which is 0.5 fewer threes and 2% points worse than it is averaging on the road (8.3, 34%).

Stony Brook Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 @ Yale L 79-71 John J. Lee Amphitheater
12/2/2023 Wagner L 60-59 Island Federal Credit Union Arena
12/6/2023 Stonehill W 81-63 Island Federal Credit Union Arena
12/9/2023 Bryant - Island Federal Credit Union Arena
12/13/2023 Norfolk State - Island Federal Credit Union Arena
12/17/2023 @ Army - Christl Arena

