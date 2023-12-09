The Bryant Bulldogs (6-4) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when visiting the Stony Brook Seawolves (3-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Island Federal Credit Union Arena. This game is at 6:30 PM ET on FloHoops.

Stony Brook vs. Bryant Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York

Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York TV: SportsNet NY

SportsNet NY Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

How to Watch Other CAA Games

Stony Brook Stats Insights

The Seawolves make 40.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (37.1%).

Stony Brook is 2-4 when it shoots better than 37.1% from the field.

The Seawolves are the 114th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs rank 86th.

The Seawolves score 69.6 points per game, just 0.9 fewer points than the 70.5 the Bulldogs give up.

When Stony Brook scores more than 70.5 points, it is 2-2.

Stony Brook Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home, Stony Brook is scoring 3.7 more points per game (71.5) than it is in road games (67.8).

Defensively the Seawolves have played better at home this season, allowing 55.3 points per game, compared to 84.5 on the road.

Stony Brook is draining 7.8 threes per game with a 32% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which is 0.5 fewer threes and 2% points worse than it is averaging on the road (8.3, 34%).

Stony Brook Upcoming Schedule