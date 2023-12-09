How to Watch Stony Brook vs. Bryant on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Bryant Bulldogs (6-4) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when visiting the Stony Brook Seawolves (3-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Island Federal Credit Union Arena. This game is at 6:30 PM ET on FloHoops.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Stony Brook vs. Bryant Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York
- TV: SportsNet NY
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other CAA Games
Stony Brook Stats Insights
- The Seawolves make 40.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (37.1%).
- Stony Brook is 2-4 when it shoots better than 37.1% from the field.
- The Seawolves are the 114th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs rank 86th.
- The Seawolves score 69.6 points per game, just 0.9 fewer points than the 70.5 the Bulldogs give up.
- When Stony Brook scores more than 70.5 points, it is 2-2.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Stony Brook Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home, Stony Brook is scoring 3.7 more points per game (71.5) than it is in road games (67.8).
- Defensively the Seawolves have played better at home this season, allowing 55.3 points per game, compared to 84.5 on the road.
- Stony Brook is draining 7.8 threes per game with a 32% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which is 0.5 fewer threes and 2% points worse than it is averaging on the road (8.3, 34%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Stony Brook Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Yale
|L 79-71
|John J. Lee Amphitheater
|12/2/2023
|Wagner
|L 60-59
|Island Federal Credit Union Arena
|12/6/2023
|Stonehill
|W 81-63
|Island Federal Credit Union Arena
|12/9/2023
|Bryant
|-
|Island Federal Credit Union Arena
|12/13/2023
|Norfolk State
|-
|Island Federal Credit Union Arena
|12/17/2023
|@ Army
|-
|Christl Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.