The Bryant Bulldogs (6-4) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when visiting the Stony Brook Seawolves (3-5) at 6:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Island Federal Credit Union Arena. The game airs on FloHoops.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Stony Brook vs. Bryant matchup in this article.

Stony Brook vs. Bryant Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York

Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Stony Brook vs. Bryant Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Stony Brook Moneyline Bryant Moneyline BetMGM Stony Brook (-1.5) 145.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Stony Brook (-1.5) 145.5 -122 +100 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Stony Brook vs. Bryant Betting Trends

Stony Brook has compiled a 3-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Seawolves and their opponents have combined to go over the point total four out of six times this season.

Bryant has put together a 4-3-0 ATS record so far this season.

Bulldogs games have gone over the point total twice this season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.