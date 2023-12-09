Stony Brook vs. Bryant: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 9
The Bryant Bulldogs (6-4) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when visiting the Stony Brook Seawolves (3-5) at 6:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Island Federal Credit Union Arena. The game airs on FloHoops.
Stony Brook vs. Bryant Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York
- How to Watch on TV: FloHoops
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Stony Brook vs. Bryant Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Stony Brook Moneyline
|Bryant Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Stony Brook (-1.5)
|145.5
|-120
|+100
|FanDuel
|Stony Brook (-1.5)
|145.5
|-122
|+100
Stony Brook vs. Bryant Betting Trends
- Stony Brook has compiled a 3-3-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Seawolves and their opponents have combined to go over the point total four out of six times this season.
- Bryant has put together a 4-3-0 ATS record so far this season.
- Bulldogs games have gone over the point total twice this season.
