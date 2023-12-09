The Stony Brook Seawolves (2-3) will meet the Bryant Bulldogs (3-4) at 6:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. This contest is available on FloHoops.

Stony Brook vs. Bryant Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 9

Saturday, December 9 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: FloHoops

Stony Brook Players to Watch

Chris Maidoh: 6.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 2.0 BLK

6.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 2.0 BLK Aaron Clarke: 11.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Dean Noll: 10.6 PTS, 1.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.6 PTS, 1.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Toby Onyekonwu: 8.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Jared Frey: 8.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Bryant Players to Watch

Stony Brook vs. Bryant Stat Comparison

Stony Brook Rank Stony Brook AVG Bryant AVG Bryant Rank 277th 69.2 Points Scored 76.9 155th 184th 71.4 Points Allowed 73.4 234th 190th 33.2 Rebounds 36.3 83rd 127th 10.0 Off. Rebounds 7.4 293rd 197th 7.2 3pt Made 9.7 33rd 352nd 9.2 Assists 14.6 109th 8th 8.2 Turnovers 11.4 152nd

