The Bryant Bulldogs (6-4) are 1.5-point underdogs as they attempt to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Stony Brook Seawolves (3-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Island Federal Credit Union Arena. The contest airs at 6:30 PM ET on FloHoops. The matchup's point total is set at 145.5.

Stony Brook vs. Bryant Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Stony Brook, New York

Stony Brook, New York Venue: Island Federal Credit Union Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Stony Brook -1.5 145.5

Stony Brook Betting Records & Stats

Stony Brook's six games this season have gone over this contest's total of 145.5 points four times.

The average point total in Stony Brook's games this season is 139.5, 6.0 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Seawolves have a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Stony Brook has split the two games it has played as a favorite this season.

The Seawolves have played as a favorite of -120 or more twice this season and split those games.

The implied probability of a win from Stony Brook, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

Stony Brook vs. Bryant Over/Under Stats

Games Over 145.5 % of Games Over 145.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Stony Brook 4 66.7% 69.6 147.8 69.9 140.4 140.3 Bryant 2 28.6% 78.2 147.8 70.5 140.4 147.9

Additional Stony Brook Insights & Trends

The Seawolves average 69.6 points per game, only 0.9 fewer points than the 70.5 the Bulldogs give up.

Stony Brook has a 3-0 record against the spread and a 2-2 record overall when putting up more than 70.5 points.

Stony Brook vs. Bryant Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Stony Brook 3-3-0 1-1 4-2-0 Bryant 4-3-0 2-1 2-5-0

Stony Brook vs. Bryant Home/Away Splits

Stony Brook Bryant 3-1 Home Record 3-1 0-4 Away Record 3-3 1-1-0 Home ATS Record 1-1-0 2-2-0 Away ATS Record 3-2-0 71.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 93.5 67.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.0 0-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 0-2-0 4-0-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-3-0

