Saturday's game features the Syracuse Orange (6-3) and the Georgetown Hoyas (5-3) squaring off at Capital One Arena (on December 9) at 11:30 AM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 78-72 win for Syracuse.

According to our computer prediction, Syracuse is a good bet to cover the spread, which currently sits at 1.5. The two sides are projected to go under the 153.5 total.

Syracuse vs. Georgetown Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 11:30 AM ET

11:30 AM ET TV: FOX

FOX Where: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena Line: Syracuse -1.5

Syracuse -1.5 Point Total: 153.5

153.5 Moneyline (To Win): Syracuse -125, Georgetown +105

Syracuse vs. Georgetown Score Prediction

Prediction: Syracuse 78, Georgetown 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Syracuse vs. Georgetown

Pick ATS: Syracuse (-1.5)



Syracuse (-1.5) Pick OU: Under (153.5)



Syracuse has put together a 2-6-0 record against the spread this season, while Georgetown is 3-4-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Orange are 3-5-0 and the Hoyas are 5-2-0. The two teams average 155.9 points per game, 2.4 more points than this matchup's total.

Syracuse Performance Insights

The Orange average 76.9 points per game (141st in college basketball) while allowing 71.1 per outing (191st in college basketball). They have a +52 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 5.8 points per game.

Syracuse ranks 102nd in college basketball at 38.4 rebounds per game. That's 1.6 fewer than the 40 its opponents average.

Syracuse knocks down 7.9 three-pointers per game (148th in college basketball) at a 32.4% rate (221st in college basketball), compared to the 7.7 its opponents make while shooting 31.7% from deep.

The Orange rank 238th in college basketball by averaging 91.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 76th in college basketball, allowing 85 points per 100 possessions.

Syracuse wins the turnover battle by 3.8 per game, committing 11.2 (124th in college basketball) while its opponents average 15.

Georgetown Performance Insights

The Hoyas have a +49 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.1 points per game. They're putting up 79 points per game, 103rd in college basketball, and are giving up 72.9 per outing to rank 224th in college basketball.

Georgetown prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 4.4 boards. It collects 38.4 rebounds per game (102nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 34.

Georgetown makes 9.5 three-pointers per game (35th in college basketball) while shooting 39% from beyond the arc (29th in college basketball). It is making 3.2 more threes than its opponents, who drain 6.3 per game at 28.9%.

Georgetown has committed 13.4 turnovers per game (289th in college basketball), 2.8 more than the 10.6 it forces (292nd in college basketball).

