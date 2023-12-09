Saturday's contest at Capital One Arena has the Syracuse Orange (6-3) matching up with the Georgetown Hoyas (5-3) at 11:30 AM (on December 9). Our computer prediction projects a 78-72 win for Syracuse, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

Based on our computer prediction, Syracuse is projected to cover the spread (1.5) against Georgetown. The two teams are projected to come in below the 153.5 total.

Syracuse vs. Georgetown Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 11:30 AM ET

11:30 AM ET TV: FOX

FOX Where: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena Line: Syracuse -1.5

Syracuse -1.5 Point Total: 153.5

153.5 Moneyline (To Win): Syracuse -125, Georgetown +105

Syracuse vs. Georgetown Score Prediction

Prediction: Syracuse 78, Georgetown 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Syracuse vs. Georgetown

Pick ATS: Syracuse (-1.5)



Syracuse (-1.5) Pick OU: Under (153.5)



Syracuse is 2-6-0 against the spread this season compared to Georgetown's 3-4-0 ATS record. The Orange have gone over the point total in three games, while Hoyas games have gone over five times. The two teams score an average of 155.9 points per game, 2.4 more points than this matchup's total.

Syracuse Performance Insights

The Orange have a +52 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.8 points per game. They're putting up 76.9 points per game to rank 141st in college basketball and are allowing 71.1 per outing to rank 191st in college basketball.

Syracuse loses the rebound battle by 1.6 boards on average. it records 38.4 rebounds per game, which ranks 102nd in college basketball, while its opponents grab 40.0 per contest.

Syracuse connects on 7.9 three-pointers per game (148th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.7 on average.

The Orange rank 238th in college basketball with 91.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 76th in college basketball defensively with 85.0 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Syracuse wins the turnover battle by 3.8 per game, committing 11.2 (124th in college basketball) while its opponents average 15.0.

Georgetown Performance Insights

The Hoyas' +49 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 79.0 points per game (103rd in college basketball) while giving up 72.9 per outing (224th in college basketball).

Georgetown ranks 102nd in the nation at 38.4 rebounds per game. That's 4.4 more than the 34.0 its opponents average.

Georgetown connects on 3.2 more threes per game than the opposition, 9.5 (35th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.3.

Georgetown has committed 2.8 more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 13.4 (289th in college basketball) while forcing 10.6 (292nd in college basketball).

