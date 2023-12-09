Saturday's game at Capital One Arena has the Syracuse Orange (6-3) matching up with the Georgetown Hoyas (5-3) at 11:30 AM (on December 9). Our computer prediction projects a 78-72 victory for Syracuse, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

Based on our computer prediction, Syracuse is projected to cover the point spread (1.5) versus Georgetown. The two sides are expected to come in below the 151.5 over/under.

Syracuse vs. Georgetown Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 11:30 AM ET

11:30 AM ET TV: FOX

FOX Where: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena Line: Syracuse -1.5

Syracuse -1.5 Point Total: 151.5

151.5 Moneyline (To Win): Syracuse -120, Georgetown +100

Syracuse vs. Georgetown Score Prediction

Prediction: Syracuse 78, Georgetown 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Syracuse vs. Georgetown

Pick ATS: Syracuse (-1.5)



Syracuse (-1.5) Pick OU: Under (151.5)



Syracuse is 2-6-0 against the spread, while Georgetown's ATS record this season is 3-4-0. The Orange have a 3-5-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Hoyas have a record of 5-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The teams score 155.9 points per game, 4.4 more points than this matchup's total.

Syracuse Performance Insights

The Orange's +52 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 76.9 points per game (141st in college basketball) while allowing 71.1 per outing (191st in college basketball).

Syracuse comes up short in the rebound battle by an average of 1.6 boards. It is pulling down 38.4 rebounds per game (102nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 40.0 per contest.

Syracuse connects on 7.9 three-pointers per game (148th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.7. It shoots 32.4% from deep while its opponents hit 31.7% from long range.

The Orange average 91.9 points per 100 possessions on offense (238th in college basketball), and give up 85.0 points per 100 possessions (76th in college basketball).

Syracuse has committed 11.2 turnovers per game (124th in college basketball play), 3.8 fewer than the 15.0 it forces on average (42nd in college basketball).

Georgetown Performance Insights

The Hoyas' +49 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 79.0 points per game (103rd in college basketball) while giving up 72.9 per contest (224th in college basketball).

The 38.4 rebounds per game Georgetown accumulates rank 102nd in the country, 4.4 more than the 34.0 its opponents collect.

Georgetown makes 9.5 three-pointers per game (35th in college basketball), 3.2 more than its opponents. It shoots 39.0% from beyond the arc (29th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 28.9%.

Georgetown has typically lost the turnover battle this season, committing 13.4 per game (289th in college basketball) while forcing 10.6 (292nd in college basketball).

