Saturday's game features the Syracuse Orange (6-3) and the Georgetown Hoyas (5-3) squaring off at Capital One Arena (on December 9) at 11:30 AM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 78-72 win for Syracuse, who is a small favorite based on our model.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Syracuse vs. Georgetown Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Syracuse vs. Georgetown Score Prediction

Prediction: Syracuse 78, Georgetown 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Syracuse vs. Georgetown

Computer Predicted Spread: Syracuse (-5.9)

Syracuse (-5.9) Computer Predicted Total: 149.1

Georgetown's record against the spread so far this season is 3-4-0, while Syracuse's is 2-6-0. A total of five out of the Hoyas' games this season have hit the over, and three of the Orange's games have gone over.

Syracuse Performance Insights

The Orange put up 76.9 points per game (140th in college basketball) while giving up 71.1 per contest (191st in college basketball). They have a +52 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 5.8 points per game.

The 35.0 rebounds per game Syracuse accumulates rank 107th in the nation, 1.3 fewer than the 36.3 its opponents grab.

Syracuse hits 7.9 three-pointers per game (146th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.7 on average.

Syracuse has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 11.2 per game (124th in college basketball) while forcing 15.0 (43rd in college basketball).

