The Syracuse Orange (6-3) square off against the Georgetown Hoyas (5-3) at 11:30 AM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 on FOX.

Syracuse vs. Georgetown Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET

Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: FOX

Syracuse Stats Insights

The Orange are shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 43.8% the Hoyas allow to opponents.

Syracuse has a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.8% from the field.

The Orange are the 102nd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hoyas rank 102nd.

The Orange record only 4.0 more points per game (76.9) than the Hoyas give up (72.9).

Syracuse has a 6-0 record when putting up more than 72.9 points.

Syracuse Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Syracuse averaged 76.5 points per game last season in home games, which was 5.8 more points than it averaged in away games (70.7).

The Orange gave up 71.0 points per game in home games last season, compared to 75.5 when playing on the road.

Syracuse made 6.1 treys per game with a 35.4% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 0.1 fewer threes and 1.2% points worse than it averaged on the road (6.2, 36.6%).

