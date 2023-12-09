The Syracuse Orange (6-3) square off against the Georgetown Hoyas (5-3) at 11:30 AM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 on FOX.

Syracuse vs. Georgetown Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET
  • Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
  • TV: FOX
How to Watch Other ACC Games

Syracuse Stats Insights

  • The Orange are shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 43.8% the Hoyas allow to opponents.
  • Syracuse has a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.8% from the field.
  • The Orange are the 102nd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hoyas rank 102nd.
  • The Orange record only 4.0 more points per game (76.9) than the Hoyas give up (72.9).
  • Syracuse has a 6-0 record when putting up more than 72.9 points.

Syracuse Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Syracuse averaged 76.5 points per game last season in home games, which was 5.8 more points than it averaged in away games (70.7).
  • The Orange gave up 71.0 points per game in home games last season, compared to 75.5 when playing on the road.
  • Syracuse made 6.1 treys per game with a 35.4% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 0.1 fewer threes and 1.2% points worse than it averaged on the road (6.2, 36.6%).

Syracuse Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/28/2023 LSU W 80-57 JMA Wireless Dome
12/2/2023 @ Virginia L 84-62 John Paul Jones Arena
12/5/2023 Cornell W 81-70 JMA Wireless Dome
12/9/2023 @ Georgetown - Capital One Arena
12/17/2023 Oregon - Sanford Sports Pentagon
12/21/2023 Niagara - JMA Wireless Dome

