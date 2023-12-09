How to Watch Syracuse vs. Georgetown on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 6:18 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Syracuse Orange (6-3) square off against the Georgetown Hoyas (5-3) at 11:30 AM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 on FOX.
Syracuse vs. Georgetown Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- TV: FOX
Syracuse Stats Insights
- The Orange are shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 43.8% the Hoyas allow to opponents.
- Syracuse has a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.8% from the field.
- The Orange are the 102nd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hoyas rank 102nd.
- The Orange record only 4.0 more points per game (76.9) than the Hoyas give up (72.9).
- Syracuse has a 6-0 record when putting up more than 72.9 points.
Syracuse Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Syracuse averaged 76.5 points per game last season in home games, which was 5.8 more points than it averaged in away games (70.7).
- The Orange gave up 71.0 points per game in home games last season, compared to 75.5 when playing on the road.
- Syracuse made 6.1 treys per game with a 35.4% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 0.1 fewer threes and 1.2% points worse than it averaged on the road (6.2, 36.6%).
Syracuse Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|LSU
|W 80-57
|JMA Wireless Dome
|12/2/2023
|@ Virginia
|L 84-62
|John Paul Jones Arena
|12/5/2023
|Cornell
|W 81-70
|JMA Wireless Dome
|12/9/2023
|@ Georgetown
|-
|Capital One Arena
|12/17/2023
|Oregon
|-
|Sanford Sports Pentagon
|12/21/2023
|Niagara
|-
|JMA Wireless Dome
