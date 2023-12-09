How to Watch Syracuse vs. Georgetown on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 6:18 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Syracuse Orange (6-3) square off against the Georgetown Hoyas (5-3) at 11:30 AM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 on FOX.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Syracuse vs. Georgetown Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other ACC Games
- Valparaiso vs Virginia Tech (12:00 PM ET | December 9)
- Florida State vs South Florida (1:30 PM ET | December 9)
- Louisville vs DePaul (2:00 PM ET | December 9)
- Charlotte vs Duke (2:15 PM ET | December 9)
Syracuse Stats Insights
- This season, the Orange have a 43.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% lower than the 43.8% of shots the Hoyas' opponents have made.
- Syracuse is 2-0 when it shoots higher than 43.8% from the field.
- The Hoyas are the 102nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Orange sit at 102nd.
- The Orange record 76.9 points per game, only four more points than the 72.9 the Hoyas give up.
- Syracuse has a 6-0 record when putting up more than 72.9 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Syracuse Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Syracuse averaged 76.5 points per game at home last year, compared to 70.7 points per game away from home, a difference of 5.8 points per contest.
- Defensively the Orange were better in home games last year, giving up 71 points per game, compared to 75.5 away from home.
- Looking at three-pointers, Syracuse performed worse in home games last season, draining 6.1 three-pointers per game with a 35.4% three-point percentage, compared to 6.2 per game with a 36.6% percentage in away games.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Syracuse Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|LSU
|W 80-57
|JMA Wireless Dome
|12/2/2023
|@ Virginia
|L 84-62
|John Paul Jones Arena
|12/5/2023
|Cornell
|W 81-70
|JMA Wireless Dome
|12/9/2023
|@ Georgetown
|-
|Capital One Arena
|12/17/2023
|Oregon
|-
|Sanford Sports Pentagon
|12/21/2023
|Niagara
|-
|JMA Wireless Dome
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.