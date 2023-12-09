The Syracuse Orange (6-3) square off against the Georgetown Hoyas (5-3) at 11:30 AM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 on FOX.

Syracuse vs. Georgetown Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET

Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: FOX

Syracuse Stats Insights

This season, the Orange have a 43.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% lower than the 43.8% of shots the Hoyas' opponents have made.

Syracuse is 2-0 when it shoots higher than 43.8% from the field.

The Hoyas are the 102nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Orange sit at 102nd.

The Orange record 76.9 points per game, only four more points than the 72.9 the Hoyas give up.

Syracuse has a 6-0 record when putting up more than 72.9 points.

Syracuse Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Syracuse averaged 76.5 points per game at home last year, compared to 70.7 points per game away from home, a difference of 5.8 points per contest.

Defensively the Orange were better in home games last year, giving up 71 points per game, compared to 75.5 away from home.

Looking at three-pointers, Syracuse performed worse in home games last season, draining 6.1 three-pointers per game with a 35.4% three-point percentage, compared to 6.2 per game with a 36.6% percentage in away games.

