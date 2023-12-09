The Georgetown Hoyas (5-3) battle the Syracuse Orange (6-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Capital One Arena. It begins at 11:30 AM ET on FOX.

Syracuse vs. Georgetown Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: FOX

Syracuse Stats Insights

The Orange are shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 43.8% the Hoyas allow to opponents.

Syracuse is 2-0 when it shoots better than 43.8% from the field.

The Hoyas are the 102nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Orange sit at 102nd.

The Orange score 76.9 points per game, just 4.0 more points than the 72.9 the Hoyas allow.

When Syracuse puts up more than 72.9 points, it is 6-0.

Syracuse Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Syracuse performed better in home games last year, posting 76.5 points per game, compared to 70.7 per game away from home.

The Orange ceded 71.0 points per game last year in home games, which was 4.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (75.5).

Syracuse made 6.1 threes per game with a 35.4% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 0.1 fewer threes and 1.2% points worse than it averaged away from home (6.2, 36.6%).

