The Georgetown Hoyas (5-3) battle the Syracuse Orange (6-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Capital One Arena. It begins at 11:30 AM ET on FOX.

Syracuse vs. Georgetown Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET
  • Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
  • TV: FOX
How to Watch Other ACC Games

Syracuse Stats Insights

  • The Orange are shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 43.8% the Hoyas allow to opponents.
  • Syracuse is 2-0 when it shoots better than 43.8% from the field.
  • The Hoyas are the 102nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Orange sit at 102nd.
  • The Orange score 76.9 points per game, just 4.0 more points than the 72.9 the Hoyas allow.
  • When Syracuse puts up more than 72.9 points, it is 6-0.

Syracuse Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Syracuse performed better in home games last year, posting 76.5 points per game, compared to 70.7 per game away from home.
  • The Orange ceded 71.0 points per game last year in home games, which was 4.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (75.5).
  • Syracuse made 6.1 threes per game with a 35.4% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 0.1 fewer threes and 1.2% points worse than it averaged away from home (6.2, 36.6%).

Syracuse Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/28/2023 LSU W 80-57 JMA Wireless Dome
12/2/2023 @ Virginia L 84-62 John Paul Jones Arena
12/5/2023 Cornell W 81-70 JMA Wireless Dome
12/9/2023 @ Georgetown - Capital One Arena
12/17/2023 Oregon - Sanford Sports Pentagon
12/21/2023 Niagara - JMA Wireless Dome

