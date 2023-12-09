The Syracuse Orange (6-3) play the Georgetown Hoyas (5-3) at 11:30 AM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 on FOX.

Syracuse vs. Georgetown Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: FOX

Syracuse Stats Insights

The Orange are shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 43.8% the Hoyas allow to opponents.

Syracuse has a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.8% from the field.

The Orange are the 102nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hoyas sit at 102nd.

The Orange score 76.9 points per game, just four more points than the 72.9 the Hoyas allow.

When Syracuse scores more than 72.9 points, it is 6-0.

Syracuse Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home last season, Syracuse put up 5.8 more points per game (76.5) than it did when playing on the road (70.7).

The Orange gave up 71 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 75.5 in road games.

Syracuse averaged 6.1 three-pointers per game with a 35.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 0.1 fewer threes and 1.2% points worse than it averaged away from home (6.2, 36.6%).

