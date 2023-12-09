How to Watch Syracuse vs. Georgetown on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 6:18 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Syracuse Orange (6-3) play the Georgetown Hoyas (5-3) at 11:30 AM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 on FOX.
Syracuse vs. Georgetown Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- TV: FOX
Syracuse Stats Insights
- The Orange are shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 43.8% the Hoyas allow to opponents.
- Syracuse has a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.8% from the field.
- The Orange are the 102nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hoyas sit at 102nd.
- The Orange score 76.9 points per game, just four more points than the 72.9 the Hoyas allow.
- When Syracuse scores more than 72.9 points, it is 6-0.
Syracuse Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home last season, Syracuse put up 5.8 more points per game (76.5) than it did when playing on the road (70.7).
- The Orange gave up 71 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 75.5 in road games.
- Syracuse averaged 6.1 three-pointers per game with a 35.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 0.1 fewer threes and 1.2% points worse than it averaged away from home (6.2, 36.6%).
Syracuse Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|LSU
|W 80-57
|JMA Wireless Dome
|12/2/2023
|@ Virginia
|L 84-62
|John Paul Jones Arena
|12/5/2023
|Cornell
|W 81-70
|JMA Wireless Dome
|12/9/2023
|@ Georgetown
|-
|Capital One Arena
|12/17/2023
|Oregon
|-
|Sanford Sports Pentagon
|12/21/2023
|Niagara
|-
|JMA Wireless Dome
