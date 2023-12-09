Syracuse vs. Georgetown: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 12:26 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Syracuse Orange (6-3) take on the Georgetown Hoyas (5-3) at 11:30 AM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 on FOX.
In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Syracuse vs. Georgetown matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Syracuse vs. Georgetown Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
Syracuse vs. Georgetown Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Syracuse Moneyline
|Georgetown Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Syracuse (-1.5)
|153.5
|-125
|+105
|FanDuel
|Syracuse (-1.5)
|152.5
|-120
|+100
Syracuse vs. Georgetown Betting Trends
- Syracuse has won just two games against the spread this season.
- So far this season, three out of the Orange's eight games have gone over the point total.
- Georgetown is 3-4-0 ATS this year.
- The Hoyas and their opponents have combined to hit the over five out of seven times this season.
Syracuse Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +20000
- Bookmakers rate Syracuse much higher (58th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (86th).
- Syracuse's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.5%.
