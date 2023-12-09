The Syracuse Orange (6-3) take on the Georgetown Hoyas (5-3) at 11:30 AM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 on FOX.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Syracuse vs. Georgetown matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Syracuse vs. Georgetown Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: FOX

Syracuse vs. Georgetown Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Syracuse vs. Georgetown Betting Trends

Syracuse has won just two games against the spread this season.

So far this season, three out of the Orange's eight games have gone over the point total.

Georgetown is 3-4-0 ATS this year.

The Hoyas and their opponents have combined to hit the over five out of seven times this season.

Syracuse Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +20000

+20000 Bookmakers rate Syracuse much higher (58th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (86th).

Syracuse's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.5%.

