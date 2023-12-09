The Syracuse Orange (6-3) take on the Georgetown Hoyas (5-3) at 11:30 AM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 on FOX.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Syracuse vs. Georgetown matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Syracuse vs. Georgetown Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET
  • Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
  • How to Watch on TV: FOX

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Syracuse vs. Georgetown Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Syracuse Moneyline Georgetown Moneyline
BetMGM Syracuse (-1.5) 153.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Syracuse (-1.5) 152.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Syracuse vs. Georgetown Betting Trends

  • Syracuse has won just two games against the spread this season.
  • So far this season, three out of the Orange's eight games have gone over the point total.
  • Georgetown is 3-4-0 ATS this year.
  • The Hoyas and their opponents have combined to hit the over five out of seven times this season.

Syracuse Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +20000
  • Bookmakers rate Syracuse much higher (58th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (86th).
  • Syracuse's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.5%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.