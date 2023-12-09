Syracuse vs. Georgetown: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 12:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Georgetown Hoyas (5-3) play the Syracuse Orange (6-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Capital One Arena. It begins at 11:30 AM ET on FOX.
In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Syracuse vs. Georgetown matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Syracuse vs. Georgetown Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
Syracuse vs. Georgetown Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Syracuse Moneyline
|Georgetown Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Syracuse (-1.5)
|153.5
|-125
|+105
|FanDuel
|Syracuse (-2.5)
|153.5
|-130
|+108
Syracuse vs. Georgetown Betting Trends
- Syracuse has a record of just 2-6-0 against the spread this season.
- So far this season, three out of the Orange's eight games have gone over the point total.
- Georgetown has won three games against the spread this year, while failing to cover four times.
- A total of five Hoyas games this year have hit the over.
Syracuse Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +20000
- Sportsbooks rate Syracuse much higher (58th in the country) than the computer rankings do (87th).
- The implied probability of Syracuse winning the national championship, based on its +20000 moneyline odds, is 0.5%.
