The Georgetown Hoyas (5-3) play the Syracuse Orange (6-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Capital One Arena. It begins at 11:30 AM ET on FOX.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Syracuse vs. Georgetown matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Syracuse vs. Georgetown Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET
  • Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
  • How to Watch on TV: FOX

Syracuse vs. Georgetown Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Syracuse Moneyline Georgetown Moneyline
BetMGM Syracuse (-1.5) 153.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Syracuse (-2.5) 153.5 -130 +108 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Syracuse vs. Georgetown Betting Trends

  • Syracuse has a record of just 2-6-0 against the spread this season.
  • So far this season, three out of the Orange's eight games have gone over the point total.
  • Georgetown has won three games against the spread this year, while failing to cover four times.
  • A total of five Hoyas games this year have hit the over.

Syracuse Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +20000
  • Sportsbooks rate Syracuse much higher (58th in the country) than the computer rankings do (87th).
  • The implied probability of Syracuse winning the national championship, based on its +20000 moneyline odds, is 0.5%.

