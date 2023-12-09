The Georgetown Hoyas (5-3) play the Syracuse Orange (6-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Capital One Arena. It begins at 11:30 AM ET on FOX.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Syracuse vs. Georgetown matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Syracuse vs. Georgetown Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET

Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: FOX

Syracuse vs. Georgetown Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Syracuse vs. Georgetown Betting Trends

Syracuse has a record of just 2-6-0 against the spread this season.

So far this season, three out of the Orange's eight games have gone over the point total.

Georgetown has won three games against the spread this year, while failing to cover four times.

A total of five Hoyas games this year have hit the over.

Syracuse Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +20000

+20000 Sportsbooks rate Syracuse much higher (58th in the country) than the computer rankings do (87th).

The implied probability of Syracuse winning the national championship, based on its +20000 moneyline odds, is 0.5%.

