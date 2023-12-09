Saturday's contest features the Syracuse Orange (7-1) and the Ohio Bobcats (2-4) clashing at Convocation Center Ohio in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 81-59 win for heavily favored Syracuse according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on December 9.

The Orange won their most recent game 79-57 against Northeastern on Monday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Syracuse vs. Ohio Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio

Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Syracuse vs. Ohio Score Prediction

Prediction: Syracuse 81, Ohio 59

Other ACC Predictions

Syracuse Schedule Analysis

The Orange's best win of the season came in a 79-73 victory on November 30 against the Alabama Crimson Tide, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 26) in our computer rankings.

The Orange have one win versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 14th-most in Division 1.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Syracuse is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 26th-most victories.

Syracuse has tied for the 38th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (four).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Syracuse 2023-24 Best Wins

79-73 at home over Alabama (No. 26) on November 30

81-69 over Iowa State (No. 85) on November 25

71-54 over Northern Iowa (No. 146) on November 24

79-57 at home over Northeastern (No. 248) on December 4

80-47 at home over Coppin State (No. 266) on November 15

Syracuse Leaders

Dyaisha Fair: 18.4 PTS, 2 STL, 43.1 FG%, 43.9 3PT% (25-for-57)

18.4 PTS, 2 STL, 43.1 FG%, 43.9 3PT% (25-for-57) Alaina Rice: 13.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 49.4 FG%, 54.5 3PT% (12-for-22)

13.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 49.4 FG%, 54.5 3PT% (12-for-22) Alyssa Latham: 10.4 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.8 BLK, 56.5 FG%

10.4 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.8 BLK, 56.5 FG% Kyra Wood: 8.6 PTS, 8 REB, 1.1 BLK, 58.7 FG%

8.6 PTS, 8 REB, 1.1 BLK, 58.7 FG% Georgia Woolley: 14.8 PTS, 2.4 STL, 33.8 FG%, 12.9 3PT% (4-for-31)

Syracuse Performance Insights

The Orange's +170 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 21.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 80.9 points per game (32nd in college basketball) while allowing 59.6 per outing (103rd in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.