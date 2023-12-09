The Georgetown Hoyas (4-2) will meet the Syracuse Orange (4-2) at 11:30 AM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. This contest is available via FOX.

Syracuse vs. Georgetown Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 9

Saturday, December 9 Game Time: 11:30 AM ET

11:30 AM ET TV: FOX

Syracuse Players to Watch

Dontrez Styles: 17.8 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.0 BLK

17.8 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.0 BLK Jayden Epps: 19.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

19.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK Supreme Cook: 11.2 PTS, 8.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK

11.2 PTS, 8.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK Jay Heath: 10.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Rowan Brumbaugh: 11.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

Georgetown Players to Watch

Syracuse vs. Georgetown Stat Comparison

Georgetown Rank Georgetown AVG Syracuse AVG Syracuse Rank 98th 80.0 Points Scored 78.2 127th 200th 72.0 Points Allowed 71.5 188th 95th 36.0 Rebounds 35.0 118th 94th 10.5 Off. Rebounds 9.0 196th 35th 9.8 3pt Made 7.0 215th 86th 15.2 Assists 13.3 179th 222nd 12.7 Turnovers 10.3 80th

