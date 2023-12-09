Syracuse vs. Georgetown December 9 Tickets & Start Time
The Georgetown Hoyas (4-2) will meet the Syracuse Orange (4-2) at 11:30 AM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. This contest is available via FOX.
Syracuse vs. Georgetown Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 11:30 AM ET
- TV: FOX
Syracuse Players to Watch
- Dontrez Styles: 17.8 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Jayden Epps: 19.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Supreme Cook: 11.2 PTS, 8.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jay Heath: 10.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Rowan Brumbaugh: 11.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
Georgetown Players to Watch
- Styles: 17.8 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Epps: 19.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Cook: 11.2 PTS, 8.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Heath: 10.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Brumbaugh: 11.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
Syracuse vs. Georgetown Stat Comparison
|Georgetown Rank
|Georgetown AVG
|Syracuse AVG
|Syracuse Rank
|98th
|80.0
|Points Scored
|78.2
|127th
|200th
|72.0
|Points Allowed
|71.5
|188th
|95th
|36.0
|Rebounds
|35.0
|118th
|94th
|10.5
|Off. Rebounds
|9.0
|196th
|35th
|9.8
|3pt Made
|7.0
|215th
|86th
|15.2
|Assists
|13.3
|179th
|222nd
|12.7
|Turnovers
|10.3
|80th
