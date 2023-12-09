Syracuse vs. Georgetown: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 9
The Georgetown Hoyas (5-3) are just 1.5-point underdogs against the Syracuse Orange (6-3) at Capital One Arena on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The game starts at 11:30 AM ET on FOX. The point total is 153.5 for the matchup.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Syracuse vs. Georgetown Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023
- Time: 11:30 AM ET
- TV: FOX
- Where: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Capital One Arena
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Syracuse
|-1.5
|153.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Syracuse Betting Records & Stats
- Syracuse's eight games this season have gone over this contest's total of 153.5 points three times.
- The average point total in Syracuse's games this season is 148.0, 5.5 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- The Orange are 2-6-0 against the spread this season.
- Syracuse has been listed as the favorite five times this season and has won all of those games.
- The Orange have entered five games this season favored by -125 or more, and won each of those games.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Syracuse.
Syracuse vs. Georgetown Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 153.5
|% of Games Over 153.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Syracuse
|3
|37.5%
|76.9
|155.9
|71.1
|144
|150.8
|Georgetown
|4
|57.1%
|79.0
|155.9
|72.9
|144
|144.8
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Syracuse Insights & Trends
- The Orange average 76.9 points per game, only 4.0 more points than the 72.9 the Hoyas give up.
- Syracuse is 2-3 against the spread and 6-0 overall when scoring more than 72.9 points.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Syracuse vs. Georgetown Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Syracuse
|2-6-0
|2-3
|3-5-0
|Georgetown
|3-4-0
|1-0
|5-2-0
Syracuse vs. Georgetown Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Syracuse
|Georgetown
|11-7
|Home Record
|5-12
|5-6
|Away Record
|1-11
|10-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-10-0
|6-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-4-0
|76.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|70.9
|70.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|69.7
|7-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-7-0
|7-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-3-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.