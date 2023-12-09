The Georgetown Hoyas (5-3) are just 1.5-point underdogs against the Syracuse Orange (6-3) at Capital One Arena on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The game starts at 11:30 AM ET on FOX. The point total is 153.5 for the matchup.

Syracuse vs. Georgetown Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 11:30 AM ET

11:30 AM ET TV: FOX

FOX Where: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Syracuse -1.5 153.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Syracuse Betting Records & Stats

Syracuse's eight games this season have gone over this contest's total of 153.5 points three times.

The average point total in Syracuse's games this season is 148.0, 5.5 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Orange are 2-6-0 against the spread this season.

Syracuse has been listed as the favorite five times this season and has won all of those games.

The Orange have entered five games this season favored by -125 or more, and won each of those games.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Syracuse.

Syracuse vs. Georgetown Over/Under Stats

Games Over 153.5 % of Games Over 153.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Syracuse 3 37.5% 76.9 155.9 71.1 144 150.8 Georgetown 4 57.1% 79.0 155.9 72.9 144 144.8

Additional Syracuse Insights & Trends

The Orange average 76.9 points per game, only 4.0 more points than the 72.9 the Hoyas give up.

Syracuse is 2-3 against the spread and 6-0 overall when scoring more than 72.9 points.

Syracuse vs. Georgetown Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Syracuse 2-6-0 2-3 3-5-0 Georgetown 3-4-0 1-0 5-2-0

Syracuse vs. Georgetown Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Syracuse Georgetown 11-7 Home Record 5-12 5-6 Away Record 1-11 10-5-0 Home ATS Record 5-10-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-4-0 76.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.9 70.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.7 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-7-0 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-3-0

