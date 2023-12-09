The Syracuse Orange (6-3) are favored by 1.5 points against the Georgetown Hoyas (5-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET. The matchup airs on FOX. The point total for the matchup is set at 151.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Syracuse vs. Georgetown Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 11:30 AM ET

11:30 AM ET TV: FOX

FOX Where: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Syracuse -1.5 151.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Syracuse Betting Records & Stats

Syracuse and its opponents have combined to score more than 151.5 points in three of eight games this season.

Syracuse has had an average of 148 points in its games this season, 3.5 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Orange are 2-6-0 against the spread this season.

Syracuse has been listed as the favorite five times this season and has won all of those games.

The Orange have entered five games this season favored by -120 or more, and won each of those games.

Syracuse has a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Syracuse vs. Georgetown Over/Under Stats

Games Over 151.5 % of Games Over 151.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Syracuse 3 37.5% 76.9 155.9 71.1 144 150.8 Georgetown 4 57.1% 79 155.9 72.9 144 144.8

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Syracuse Insights & Trends

The 76.9 points per game the Orange average are only four more points than the Hoyas give up (72.9).

Syracuse is 2-3 against the spread and 6-0 overall when scoring more than 72.9 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Syracuse vs. Georgetown Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Syracuse 2-6-0 2-3 3-5-0 Georgetown 3-4-0 1-0 5-2-0

Syracuse vs. Georgetown Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Syracuse Georgetown 11-7 Home Record 5-12 5-6 Away Record 1-11 10-5-0 Home ATS Record 5-10-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-4-0 76.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.9 70.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.7 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-7-0 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.