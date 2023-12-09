Syracuse vs. Ohio December 9 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Syracuse Orange (4-1) play the Ohio Bobcats (1-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Convocation Center Ohio. This clash will tip off at 1:00 PM ET.
Syracuse vs. Ohio Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
Syracuse Players to Watch
- Madi Mace: 8.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Aylasia Fantrov: 6.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Bengisu Alper: 5.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jaya McClure: 13.0 PTS, 1.5 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Kennedi Watkins: 8.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
