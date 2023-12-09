The Syracuse Orange (7-1) hope to extend a four-game winning streak when visiting the Ohio Bobcats (2-4) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Convocation Center Ohio.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Syracuse Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio

Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Syracuse vs. Ohio Scoring Comparison

The Orange put up an average of 80.9 points per game, 5.6 more points than the 75.3 the Bobcats allow to opponents.

Syracuse has put together a 5-1 record in games it scores more than 75.3 points.

Ohio is 2-2 when it gives up fewer than 80.9 points.

The 63.8 points per game the Bobcats record are just 4.2 more points than the Orange allow (59.6).

When Ohio scores more than 59.6 points, it is 2-3.

Syracuse has a 5-0 record when allowing fewer than 63.8 points.

The Bobcats are making 39.5% of their shots from the field, 2.6% higher than the Orange concede to opponents (36.9%).

The Orange shoot 46.6% from the field, 5.9% higher than the Bobcats concede.

Syracuse Leaders

Dyaisha Fair: 18.4 PTS, 2 STL, 43.1 FG%, 43.9 3PT% (25-for-57)

18.4 PTS, 2 STL, 43.1 FG%, 43.9 3PT% (25-for-57) Alaina Rice: 13.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 49.4 FG%, 54.5 3PT% (12-for-22)

13.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 49.4 FG%, 54.5 3PT% (12-for-22) Alyssa Latham: 10.4 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.8 BLK, 56.5 FG%

10.4 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.8 BLK, 56.5 FG% Kyra Wood: 8.6 PTS, 8 REB, 1.1 BLK, 58.7 FG%

8.6 PTS, 8 REB, 1.1 BLK, 58.7 FG% Georgia Woolley: 14.8 PTS, 2.4 STL, 33.8 FG%, 12.9 3PT% (4-for-31)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Syracuse Schedule