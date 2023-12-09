The Syracuse Orange (7-1) hope to extend a four-game winning streak when visiting the Ohio Bobcats (2-4) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Convocation Center Ohio.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Syracuse Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Syracuse vs. Ohio Scoring Comparison

  • The Orange put up an average of 80.9 points per game, 5.6 more points than the 75.3 the Bobcats allow to opponents.
  • Syracuse has put together a 5-1 record in games it scores more than 75.3 points.
  • Ohio is 2-2 when it gives up fewer than 80.9 points.
  • The 63.8 points per game the Bobcats record are just 4.2 more points than the Orange allow (59.6).
  • When Ohio scores more than 59.6 points, it is 2-3.
  • Syracuse has a 5-0 record when allowing fewer than 63.8 points.
  • The Bobcats are making 39.5% of their shots from the field, 2.6% higher than the Orange concede to opponents (36.9%).
  • The Orange shoot 46.6% from the field, 5.9% higher than the Bobcats concede.

Syracuse Leaders

  • Dyaisha Fair: 18.4 PTS, 2 STL, 43.1 FG%, 43.9 3PT% (25-for-57)
  • Alaina Rice: 13.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 49.4 FG%, 54.5 3PT% (12-for-22)
  • Alyssa Latham: 10.4 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.8 BLK, 56.5 FG%
  • Kyra Wood: 8.6 PTS, 8 REB, 1.1 BLK, 58.7 FG%
  • Georgia Woolley: 14.8 PTS, 2.4 STL, 33.8 FG%, 12.9 3PT% (4-for-31)

Syracuse Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 Iowa State W 81-69 South Point Arena
11/30/2023 Alabama W 79-73 JMA Wireless Dome
12/4/2023 Northeastern W 79-57 JMA Wireless Dome
12/9/2023 @ Ohio - Convocation Center Ohio
12/18/2023 Cornell - JMA Wireless Dome
12/21/2023 Saint Francis (PA) - JMA Wireless Dome

