How to Watch the Syracuse vs. Ohio Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 7:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Syracuse Orange (7-1) hope to extend a four-game winning streak when visiting the Ohio Bobcats (2-4) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Convocation Center Ohio.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Syracuse Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Syracuse vs. Ohio Scoring Comparison
- The Orange put up an average of 80.9 points per game, 5.6 more points than the 75.3 the Bobcats allow to opponents.
- Syracuse has put together a 5-1 record in games it scores more than 75.3 points.
- Ohio is 2-2 when it gives up fewer than 80.9 points.
- The 63.8 points per game the Bobcats record are just 4.2 more points than the Orange allow (59.6).
- When Ohio scores more than 59.6 points, it is 2-3.
- Syracuse has a 5-0 record when allowing fewer than 63.8 points.
- The Bobcats are making 39.5% of their shots from the field, 2.6% higher than the Orange concede to opponents (36.9%).
- The Orange shoot 46.6% from the field, 5.9% higher than the Bobcats concede.
Syracuse Leaders
- Dyaisha Fair: 18.4 PTS, 2 STL, 43.1 FG%, 43.9 3PT% (25-for-57)
- Alaina Rice: 13.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 49.4 FG%, 54.5 3PT% (12-for-22)
- Alyssa Latham: 10.4 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.8 BLK, 56.5 FG%
- Kyra Wood: 8.6 PTS, 8 REB, 1.1 BLK, 58.7 FG%
- Georgia Woolley: 14.8 PTS, 2.4 STL, 33.8 FG%, 12.9 3PT% (4-for-31)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Syracuse Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Iowa State
|W 81-69
|South Point Arena
|11/30/2023
|Alabama
|W 79-73
|JMA Wireless Dome
|12/4/2023
|Northeastern
|W 79-57
|JMA Wireless Dome
|12/9/2023
|@ Ohio
|-
|Convocation Center Ohio
|12/18/2023
|Cornell
|-
|JMA Wireless Dome
|12/21/2023
|Saint Francis (PA)
|-
|JMA Wireless Dome
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.