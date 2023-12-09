Will Tyler Pitlick Score a Goal Against the Capitals on December 9?
The New York Rangers' upcoming contest against the Washington Capitals is set for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Tyler Pitlick find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Tyler Pitlick score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Pitlick stats and insights
- In one of 16 games this season, Pitlick scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not played against the Capitals yet this season.
- Pitlick has no points on the power play.
- He takes 0.5 shots per game, and converts 8.3% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Capitals defensive stats
- The Capitals have given up 69 goals in total (three per game), which ranks eighth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Capitals have one shutout, and they average 16.7 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Pitlick recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/5/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|10:39
|Away
|L 6-2
|12/3/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|10:03
|Home
|W 6-5
|12/2/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|10:02
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/29/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|5:42
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/27/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|8:54
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/25/2023
|Bruins
|1
|1
|0
|11:54
|Home
|W 7-4
|11/24/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|9:01
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/22/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|6:58
|Away
|W 1-0
|11/20/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|9:49
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/18/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|12:34
|Away
|W 5-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Rangers vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, MNMT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.