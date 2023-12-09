Vincent Trocheck and the New York Rangers will meet the Washington Capitals at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. Looking to wager on Trocheck's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Vincent Trocheck vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, MNMT, and ESPN+

MSG, MNMT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Trocheck Season Stats Insights

In 24 games this season, Trocheck has averaged 20:15 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +1.

Trocheck has scored a goal in five of 24 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Trocheck has a point in 14 of 24 games this season, with multiple points in six of them.

Trocheck has an assist in 11 of 24 games played this season, including multiple assists five times.

The implied probability that Trocheck hits the over on his points over/under is 62.5%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Trocheck going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 45.5%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Trocheck Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have given up 69 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks eighth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's -15 goal differential ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 24 Games 4 23 Points 4 6 Goals 0 17 Assists 4

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.