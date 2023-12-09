Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Westchester County, New York today by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Westchester County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Alexander Hamilton High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 9

1:00 PM ET on December 9 Location: Elmsford, NY

Elmsford, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

John F. Kennedy Catholic High School at Bishop Loughlin Memorial High School