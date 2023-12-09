New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Westchester County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 1:33 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Westchester County, New York today by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Westchester County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Alexander Hamilton High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Elmsford, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
John F. Kennedy Catholic High School at Bishop Loughlin Memorial High School
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Brooklyn, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
