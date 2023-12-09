In a Saturday college basketball slate that features plenty of thrilling contests, the Nebraska Cornhuskers versus the Michigan State Spartans is a game to see.

Vermont Catamounts vs. Manhattan Jaspers

  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Draddy Gymnasium
  • Location: Riverdale, New York

Brown Bears vs. New Hampshire Wildcats

  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Whittemore Center
  • Location: Durham, North Carolina

Providence Friars vs. Yale Bulldogs

  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Venue: John J. Lee Amphitheater
  • Location: New Haven, Connecticut

George Mason Patriots vs. Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Knott Arena
  • Location: Emmitsburg, Maryland

Syracuse Orange vs. Ohio Bobcats

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Convocation Center Ohio
  • Location: Athens, Ohio

Robert Morris Colonials vs. Texas A&M Aggies

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Reed Arena
  • Location: College Station, Texas

  • TV: SEC Network +

Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters vs. Arkansas State Red Wolves

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Venue: First National Bank Arena
  • Location: Jonesboro, Arkansas

Dayton Flyers vs. Miami (OH) RedHawks

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Millett Hall
  • Location: Oxford, Ohio

North Alabama Lions vs. Chattanooga Mocs

  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Venue: McKenzie Arena
  • Location: Chattanooga, Tennessee

UAB Blazers vs. Nicholls Colonels

  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Stopher Gym
  • Location: Thibodaux, Louisiana

