Will Aaron Rodgers Play in Week 14? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Aaron Rodgers did not participate in his most recent practice. The New York Jets' Week 14 game against the Houston Texans begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Check out Rodgers' stats below.
Rep Aaron Rodgers and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Rodgers had season stats last year which included 3,695 passing yards (217.4 per game). He was 350-for-542 (64.6%), with 26 TD passes and 12 interceptions, and had 34 carries for 94 yards one touchdown.
Keep an eye on Rodgers' injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Aaron Rodgers Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Achilles
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 14 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Kayshon Boutte
- Click Here for Hayden Hurst
- Click Here for DeVante Parker
- Click Here for Tommy Tremble
- Click Here for JuJu Smith-Schuster
Jets vs. Texans Game Info
- Game Day: December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Rodgers 2022 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|350
|542
|64.6%
|3,695
|26
|12
|6.8
|34
|94
|1
Rodgers Game-by-Game (2022)
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Vikings
|22
|34
|195
|0
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 2
|Bears
|19
|25
|234
|2
|0
|5
|10
|0
|Week 3
|@Buccaneers
|27
|35
|255
|2
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 4
|Patriots
|21
|35
|251
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Week 5
|Giants
|25
|39
|222
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Jets
|26
|41
|246
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 7
|@Commanders
|23
|35
|194
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Bills
|19
|30
|203
|2
|1
|1
|11
|0
|Week 9
|@Lions
|23
|43
|291
|1
|3
|4
|40
|0
|Week 10
|Cowboys
|14
|20
|224
|3
|0
|2
|4
|0
|Week 11
|Titans
|24
|39
|227
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 12
|@Eagles
|11
|16
|140
|2
|2
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 13
|@Bears
|18
|31
|182
|1
|0
|3
|4
|0
|Week 15
|Rams
|22
|30
|229
|1
|1
|3
|-3
|0
|Week 16
|@Dolphins
|24
|38
|238
|1
|1
|7
|18
|0
|Week 17
|Vikings
|15
|24
|159
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|Week 18
|Lions
|17
|27
|205
|1
|1
|3
|10
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.