Who is the team to beat at the top of the ACC this college basketball season? Our power rankings below fill you in on all you need to know about each team.

1. NC State

Current Record: 10-0 | Projected Record: 30-0

10-0 | 30-0 Overall Rank: 6th

6th Strength of Schedule Rank: 28th

28th Last Game: W 80-67 vs Liberty

Next Game

Opponent: @ South Florida

@ South Florida Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Notre Dame

Current Record: 7-1 | Projected Record: 25-4

7-1 | 25-4 Overall Rank: 16th

16th Strength of Schedule Rank: 143rd

143rd Last Game: W 96-42 vs Lafayette

Next Game

Opponent: Purdue

Purdue Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

12:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)

3. Louisville

Current Record: 10-1 | Projected Record: 27-4

10-1 | 27-4 Overall Rank: 20th

20th Strength of Schedule Rank: 86th

86th Last Game: W 74-48 vs Morehead State

Next Game

Opponent: @ UConn

@ UConn Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: FOX

4. Duke

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 19-10

6-4 | 19-10 Overall Rank: 30th

30th Strength of Schedule Rank: 9th

9th Last Game: W 82-63 vs FGCU

Next Game

Opponent: Toledo

Toledo Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

5. Miami (FL)

Current Record: 8-0 | Projected Record: 22-7

8-0 | 22-7 Overall Rank: 34th

34th Strength of Schedule Rank: 204th

204th Last Game: W 75-70 vs DePaul

Next Game

Opponent: @ Baylor

@ Baylor Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Syracuse

Current Record: 8-1 | Projected Record: 21-8

8-1 | 21-8 Overall Rank: 39th

39th Strength of Schedule Rank: 228th

228th Last Game: W 82-62 vs Ohio

Next Game

Opponent: Cornell

Cornell Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

7. Virginia Tech

Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 17-12

7-2 | 17-12 Overall Rank: 46th

46th Strength of Schedule Rank: 185th

185th Last Game: W 85-40 vs Radford

Next Game

Opponent: @ Rutgers

@ Rutgers Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

5:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

8. Florida State

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 20-10

7-3 | 20-10 Overall Rank: 47th

47th Strength of Schedule Rank: 52nd

52nd Last Game: L 95-78 vs UCLA

Next Game

Opponent: @ Drexel

@ Drexel Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

9. Virginia

Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 17-12

7-2 | 17-12 Overall Rank: 56th

56th Strength of Schedule Rank: 171st

171st Last Game: W 78-51 vs Rider

Next Game

Opponent: Wofford

Wofford Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

10. North Carolina

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 13-17

6-4 | 13-17 Overall Rank: 64th

64th Strength of Schedule Rank: 53rd

53rd Last Game: L 76-64 vs UConn

Next Game

Opponent: Western Carolina

Western Carolina Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: ACC Network Extra

11. Georgia Tech

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 16-14

7-3 | 16-14 Overall Rank: 73rd

73rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 140th

140th Last Game: W 94-70 vs Georgia State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Georgia

@ Georgia Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

12. Clemson

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 14-16

6-4 | 14-16 Overall Rank: 87th

87th Strength of Schedule Rank: 90th

90th Last Game: W 80-64 vs Duke

Next Game

Opponent: Georgia State

Georgia State Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

13. Boston College

Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 11-20

7-5 | 11-20 Overall Rank: 107th

107th Strength of Schedule Rank: 224th

224th Last Game: W 101-37 vs Stonehill

Next Game

Opponent: Bryant

Bryant Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

14. Wake Forest

Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 4-26

3-7 | 4-26 Overall Rank: 168th

168th Strength of Schedule Rank: 66th

66th Last Game: W 51-46 vs Norfolk State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Georgetown

@ Georgetown Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

15. Pittsburgh

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 7-24

5-5 | 7-24 Overall Rank: 174th

174th Strength of Schedule Rank: 298th

298th Last Game: W 94-82 vs Lehigh

Next Game