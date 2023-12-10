Will Adam Fox Score a Goal Against the Kings on December 10?
The New York Rangers' upcoming game versus the Los Angeles Kings is set for Sunday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Adam Fox score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Adam Fox score a goal against the Kings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +470
Fox stats and insights
- Fox has scored in three of 15 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Kings.
- On the power play, Fox has accumulated three goals and nine assists.
- Fox averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.5%.
Kings defensive stats
- On defense, the Kings are the stingiest unit in the league by giving up 54 total goals (2.2 per game).
- So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times while averaging 17.1 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.
Fox recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/9/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|20:36
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/5/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|26:00
|Away
|L 6-2
|12/3/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|21:49
|Home
|W 6-5
|12/2/2023
|Predators
|3
|0
|3
|19:35
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/29/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|21:31
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/2/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|6:01
|Home
|W 2-1
|10/30/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|23:30
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|10/28/2023
|Canucks
|2
|1
|1
|24:33
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|10/26/2023
|Oilers
|2
|1
|1
|21:16
|Away
|W 3-0
|10/24/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|22:16
|Away
|W 3-1
Rangers vs. Kings game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, BSW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
