The New York Rangers' upcoming game versus the Los Angeles Kings is set for Sunday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Adam Fox score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Adam Fox score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Fox stats and insights

  • Fox has scored in three of 15 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Kings.
  • On the power play, Fox has accumulated three goals and nine assists.
  • Fox averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.5%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kings defensive stats

  • On defense, the Kings are the stingiest unit in the league by giving up 54 total goals (2.2 per game).
  • So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times while averaging 17.1 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Fox recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/9/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 20:36 Away L 4-0
12/5/2023 Senators 1 0 1 26:00 Away L 6-2
12/3/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 21:49 Home W 6-5
12/2/2023 Predators 3 0 3 19:35 Away W 4-3
11/29/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 21:31 Home W 3-2
11/2/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 6:01 Home W 2-1
10/30/2023 Jets 1 0 1 23:30 Away W 3-2 OT
10/28/2023 Canucks 2 1 1 24:33 Away W 4-3 OT
10/26/2023 Oilers 2 1 1 21:16 Away W 3-0
10/24/2023 Flames 1 0 1 22:16 Away W 3-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rangers vs. Kings game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG, BSW, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.