The New York Rangers' upcoming game versus the Los Angeles Kings is set for Sunday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Adam Fox score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Adam Fox score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)

Fox stats and insights

Fox has scored in three of 15 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Kings.

On the power play, Fox has accumulated three goals and nine assists.

Fox averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.5%.

Kings defensive stats

On defense, the Kings are the stingiest unit in the league by giving up 54 total goals (2.2 per game).

So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times while averaging 17.1 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.

Fox recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 20:36 Away L 4-0 12/5/2023 Senators 1 0 1 26:00 Away L 6-2 12/3/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 21:49 Home W 6-5 12/2/2023 Predators 3 0 3 19:35 Away W 4-3 11/29/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 21:31 Home W 3-2 11/2/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 6:01 Home W 2-1 10/30/2023 Jets 1 0 1 23:30 Away W 3-2 OT 10/28/2023 Canucks 2 1 1 24:33 Away W 4-3 OT 10/26/2023 Oilers 2 1 1 21:16 Away W 3-0 10/24/2023 Flames 1 0 1 22:16 Away W 3-1

Rangers vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, BSW, and ESPN+

MSG, BSW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.