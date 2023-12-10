Adam Fox will be in action when the New York Rangers and Los Angeles Kings play at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023. Looking to wager on Fox's props? Here is some information to help you.

Adam Fox vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, BSW, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -133)

Fox Season Stats Insights

Fox has averaged 21:20 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -1).

Fox has a goal in three of 15 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 11 of 15 games this year, Fox has registered a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

In 10 of 15 games this season, Fox has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Fox's implied probability to go over his point total is 62.5% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Fox going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 57.1%.

Fox Stats vs. the Kings

The Kings have conceded 54 goals in total (only 2.2 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+37) is the best in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 15 Games 2 16 Points 4 3 Goals 0 13 Assists 4

